Assured Data Protection Introduces Assured Backup with BackBox -- a Network and Security Configuration Protection Service

New service protects critical network and security device configurations, accelerating recovery and strengthening cyber resilience



HERNDON, Va. and LEEDS, England, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Data Protection (Assured), the global leader in managed data protection, disaster recovery, and cyber-resilience services, today announced the launch of Assured Backup with BackBox, a new managed service developed in partnership with Backbox,a leading provider of network cyber resilience solutions. The new service provides automated backup, version control, and rapid restoration of network and security device configurations.

Assured Backup with Backbox addresses a long-standing blind spot in enterprise resilience strategies: the lack of operational rigor to safeguard configurations for firewalls, switches, routers, and other critical network and security endpoints. With support for more than 5,000 device types, the BackBox-powered service secures configuration files, stores them in an encrypted off-site repository, and enables customers to quickly flash devices back to a known good state after cyber incidents, outages, or hardware failures.

"Customers rely on network-connected devices every second of every day, yet many have no proven plan to recover them," said Tony Giannini, Vice President, Global Innovation, Assured Data Protection. "Replacing a switch, firewall, or router can take two to eight hours per device, and even longer during a crisis. With this service, we can restore exact configurations almost instantly. For customers with dozens or hundreds of devices, the time and cost savings are enormous."

Closing a critical gap in cyber and operational resilience

Network and security devices sit at the core of every organization's digital operations, but their configurations are often stored manually, inconsistently, or in unencrypted local files. This creates significant risk during cyberattacks, device failures, or natural disasters, resulting in extended downtime, high consulting costs, and complex manual recovery processes.

Assured Backup with BackBox solves these challenges by:

Automating protection for 5,000+ network and security device types

Encrypting and storing configuration versions off-site, independent of customer infrastructure

Applying version control and policy-based protection to ensure every change is captured

Enabling rapid device restoration, reducing recovery times from hours to minutes

Delivering major cost savings, eliminating the need for expensive VAR or consultant rebuilds

"Most organizations have robust data backup strategies but limited visibility into or control over the configurations that keep their networks running," said Rekha Shenoy, CEO, BackBox. "Our partnership with Assured offers customers a simple, automated, and highly cost-effective way to protect their network and security infrastructure. Combined with Assured's managed service expertise, it delivers a new level of resilience to an area where many enterprises remain exposed."

Extending Assured's cyber resilience platform

The introduction of Assured Backup with BackBox expands Assured's innovation roadmap across cyber resilience, disaster recovery, and business continuity. Assured now provides full-spectrum coverage from core data to network infrastructure alongside its existing Rubrik backup solutions, NutanixDRaaS offering, and a rapid DR solution with Zerto, designed for organizations with diverse hypervisors that require aggressive RPOs/RTOs across any compute or storage platform.

This new capability also opens up additional routes to market. In addition to direct enterprise adoption, Assured will partner with MSPs and technology service providers looking to enhance the resilience of their network and security practices.

"BackBox fills a critical, previously underserved layer of the stack," added Giannini. "It strengthens our customers' overall cyber resilience posture and gives our partners a new way to enhance their managed services."

Availability

The Assured Backup with BackBox service is available now. To request a workshop or learn more, visit assured-dp.com .

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity, and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 200 years of combined industry experience, Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review Magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit www.assured-dp.com .

About BackBox

More than 500 enterprises worldwide trust BackBox as their network cyber resilience platform. BackBox includes support for network devices from over 180 vendors, thousands of pre-built automations, and a no-code way to create new ones. BackBox empowers teams with the confidence to automate critical network processes, maintain business continuity during disruptions, and recover swiftly. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance and vulnerability management, BackBox ensures that automations deliver consistent, reliable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com.

