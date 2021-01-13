Assured Healthcare Partners (AHP) Announces Partnership with Allied Digestive Health (ADH)

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Healthcare Partners (AHP), a leading healthcare services investor, today announced a partnership with Allied Digestive Health (ADH), the largest independent provider of gastroenterology services in New Jersey. The partnership will support ADH's continued growth in New Jersey and select northeast markets.

ADH is a physician-led organization with more than 65 doctors across 35 locations. ADH provides high quality clinical care including a full suite of ancillary services from pathology and anesthesia to clinical research. ADH is supported by a sophisticated management services organization of more than 200 employees who provide complete back office services from managed care contracting, revenue cycle management, and electronic medical records support to data analytics, finance, accounting, human resources and compliance.

"We're excited to partner with AHP to accelerate the next phase of our growth in New Jersey and beyond," said Dr. Bob Gialanella, President and CEO of ADH. "We will continue to strive to be the most attractive option for independent-minded, high quality gastroenterologists. With that in mind, we chose AHP due to their deep healthcare experience combined with their impressive track record in scaling physician practice platforms in a quality manner."

"Dr. Gialanella and his colleagues have built the leading independent physician practice in New Jersey," said Matt Jameson, Managing Director at AHP. "We believe that their commitment to clinical excellence, physician autonomy and a first-rate patient experience will serve as the bedrock for ADH's continued growth."

Nexus Health Capital acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to ADH. McGuireWoods and Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal counsel to AHP and ADH, respectively.

About Allied Digestive Health (ADH)

ADH, the largest independent provider of gastroenterology services in New Jersey, is a multi-specialty group of more than 100 gastroenterologists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who work together to uphold the highest standards of care for their patients. All ADH doctors are board-certified in gastroenterology and hepatology. Several serve as chief of gastroenterology at nearby hospitals, and a number have been recognized as top-quality physicians in publications, including: Best Doctors in America; Top Doctors New Jersey; and US News Health – US News & World Report. For more information about ADH, please visit: www.allieddigestivehealth.com

About Assured Healthcare Partners®

Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com .

