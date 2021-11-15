Assured Healthcare Partners (AHP) Announces Partnership with the Cardiovascular Health Clinic (CHC)

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Healthcare Partners (AHP), a leading healthcare services investor, today announced a partnership with the Cardiovascular Health Clinic (CHC) to form Cardiovascular Health Partners (CHP), a leading provider of heart and vascular care in the Central and Southern U.S.

CHC is a physician-led organization that provides high quality clinical care across eleven locations throughout Oklahoma. In 2016, CHC developed one of the first ambulatory surgical centers focused on cardiovascular procedures in the U.S. and has rapidly grown to be a premier heart and vascular care provider in the Oklahoma market, with a group of highly experienced operators and staff.

"We're excited to partner with AHP to accelerate the next phase of our growth and support the development of high quality, lower cost care for cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Jim Melton, co-founder of CHC. "We will continue to strive to be the most attractive option for independent-minded, high-quality cardiologists and vascular disease specialists. With that in mind, we chose AHP due to their deep healthcare experience combined with their impressive track record in scaling physician practice platforms in a quality manner," added Dr. Dwayne Schmidt, co-founder of CHC.

"Drs. Melton and Schmidt have built the leading independent cardiovascular practice in Oklahoma," said Matt Jameson, Managing Director at AHP. "We believe that their commitment to clinical excellence, physician autonomy and a customized patient experience will serve as the bedrock for CHP's continued growth."

Merritt Healthcare Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to CHC. McGuireWoods and McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to AHP and CHC, respectively.

About Cardiovascular Health Clinic

CardioVascular Health Clinic, one of the largest independent providers of heart and vascular services in Oklahoma, is committed to providing high-quality cardiovascular care from early prevention to diagnosis and treatment, with a personalized approach to each individual patient and aggressive disease state management protocols. CHC utilizes state-of-the-art technology and methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the full spectrum of cardiovascular diseases, with a mission of providing world-class care in a convenient and comfortable patient setting. This environment was specifically designed by Drs. Schmidt and Melton to provide a lower cost, more friendly alternative to large conglomerate hospitals and clinics with higher risk for infections and complications. For more information about CHC, please visit: www.CVHealthClinic.com.

About Assured Healthcare Partners®

Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit www.AHPartners.com.

About Merritt Healthcare Advisors

Merritt Healthcare Advisors (MHA) is a leading healthcare investment bank with offices in New York, Connecticut and San Jose. MHA's proven process and extensive buyer network enables MHA to help its clients realize the absolute best financial and non-financial outcomes.

