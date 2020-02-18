AssureSign Joins the Leaders' Sector in 2020 Aragon Research Globe Report for Digital Transaction Management

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureSign, the leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management for enterprise, today announced its positioning as a "Leader" in the 2020 Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management (DTM). This marks the third consecutive time the eSignature company has been included in the publication; however, this year's report notes AssureSign's progression from the "Innovator" to "Leader" sector.

The report evaluated 20 major DTM providers. According to the report, AssureSign was identified as a Leader due to strengths in its SMB and enterprise focus, cloud deployment options, SMS/text support, partner channel, geo-dispersed data centers, and APIs[1].

"Producing innovation is central to our go-to-market strategy," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "I'm proud of the growth we've achieved in recent years and plan to continue that momentum into 2020."

The report notes AssureSign's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics and Salesforce, along with its open API offering, while also mentioning the company's procurement of short-codes to "add enhanced support for [the] eSign via Text Message solution." Additionally, the Globe mentions AssureSign's diverse set of deployment options, allowing customers to best customize their solution.

The last two years have brought momentum for the company, from increasing its year-over-year, top-line revenue by over 50% to nearly doubling its customer base, the company has been growing precipitously. Additionally, the company recently received notable industry recognition, including the Top 40 Most Innovative Company award; Microsoft Gold Partner status; its second consecutive Market Leader designation by FeaturedCustomers; ranking among the top 20 companies in seven of Comparably's Top Rated categories; and being named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in Atlanta.

Click here to download the full 2020 Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management (DTM) report.

About AssureSign

AssureSign simplifies the world's most powerful action — the signature. Available as an on-premise, customizable solution for the enterprise and as an on-demand, SaaS solution for small business, AssureSign enables any business to create and execute a secure and seamless signature experience. By offering the electronic signature industry's most flexible API, AssureSign has also built an extensive partner program with a proven revenue stream. Founded in 2000, AssureSign has executed over 800 million electronic signatures for many of the world's most well-known brands.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

[1] Aragon Research. "The Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2020" by Jim Lundy, January 2020.

Related Images

assuresign.png

AssureSign

The leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management for enterprise.

Related Links

AssureSign

Aragon Research

SOURCE AssureSign