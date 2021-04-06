AssureSign Launches New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365

ATLANTA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureSign, a leading electronic signature and digital transaction platform, today announced the release of its new integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365. AssureSign's new integration goes beyond eSignatures to help companies automate and streamline sales process and boost productivity without ever leaving Dynamics 365.

"This integration continues our mission to accelerate the way our customers do business," said David Brinkman, President and CEO of AssureSign. "In today's digital world it's critical to bridge the gap between solutions. At AssureSign, we want to provide the tools to make it easy to bring all your solutions together to create one single version of the truth."

Key features & benefits of AssureSign for Dynamics 365:

Streamline complex document workflows

Configure 1-click sends of documents directly from Dynamics 365

Update entities in Dynamics 365 from data entered by document signers

Get documents signed quickly and speed up document approval

Send and sign documents directly from Microsoft Dynamics 365

Automatically pre-fill documents with Microsoft Dynamics 365 data

Allow customers and partners to sign documents in minutes via web or SMS text

To learn more, check out www.assuresign.com or contact sales at 407-670-0400 or [email protected] to see a custom demo.

About AssureSign

For a decade, AssureSign has been a pioneer in the electronic signature space, helping the most trusted and well-known brands execute over one billion electronic signatures worldwide. Their solution enables businesses to send documents for signature to any device, at any time, and from anywhere via SMS text, voice, in-person, and remote signature solutions. They also empower customers to create a 100% customizable experience that highlights their brand, regardless of the size of their business.

AssureSign continues to drive growth through innovation which enables customers to develop and expand. With flexible solutions, AssureSign accelerates business through streamlined workflows and simplified customer experiences. For more information, visit AssureSign.com.

