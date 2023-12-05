ASSURIoT Unveils Exclusive, High-Value Asset Cataloging, Monitoring, and Tracking System, Assuring Security and Peace of Mind

News provided by

ASSURIoT

05 Dec, 2023, 09:45 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSURIoT, the leader in high-value asset protection, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive, private asset management system designed to monitor, track, and safeguard your most prized possessions.

ASSURIoT also provides users with a comprehensive asset cataloging system—one place to store and protect the most important information about your most valuable assets. Whether collector cars, luxury vehicles, fine art, antiques, collectibles, memorabilia, yachts/boats, private aircraft, high-value accessories, luxury RVs, or motorcoaches—ASSURIoT assures you they are where you left them, that environmental conditions don't threaten them, and if they move beyond your established safe locations, notifies you and starts tracking them for speedy recovery.

Key Features and Benefits:

  1. Global Reach: Utilizing GPS, cell, and Wi-Fi communications, ASSURIoT provides unparalleled global reach, allowing users to monitor their assets from almost anywhere in the world.
  2. Utilizes state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT technology) designed for your personal use.
  3. Highest Levels of Security: ASSURIoT employs cutting-edge encryption and non-reversible monitoring, ensuring the highest standards of security for your valued possessions.
  4. Extended Battery Life: Rechargeable, with an industry-leading battery life of up to 4 years, ASSURIoT minimizes the need for frequent maintenance, providing long-term peace of mind.
  5. Effortless Deployment: ASSURIoT's systems are easily deployed, naturally concealed, non-intrusive, and offer multiple mounting options for user convenience.
  6. Visual, Map-Based Interfaces: Users can easily access visual, map-based mobile and web interfaces for real-time tracking and monitoring of their assets.
  7. Single and Multi-Asset Monitoring: ASSURIoT's flexible system allows for the monitoring and management of single or multiple assets, providing a customizable solution for individual needs.

"As the culmination of over 20 years of experience in supporting national security and law enforcement, ASSURIoT brings a level of expertise and reliability that is unmatched in the market. Our software and hardware are based on leading solutions used worldwide," said Brian Manning, spokesperson for ASSURIoT.

ASSURIoT embodies the essence of its name, Assurance + IoT, delivering a robust platform that provides privacy, security, and peace of mind to individuals who have worked hard to acquire and enjoy their valuable assets.

For more information about ASSURIoT and its groundbreaking asset management system, please visit www.assuriot.com.

About ASSURIoT:
ASSURIoT is a trailblazer in high-value asset management, leveraging over two decades of experience in supporting national security and law enforcement. The company's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions are based on industry-leading technologies, providing users with unmatched privacy, security, and peace of mind.

Website: www.assuriot.com

SOURCE ASSURIoT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.