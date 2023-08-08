AssuriSec Introduces Cutting-edge Website Security Monitoring and Penetration Testing Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AssuriSec, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive Website Security Monitoring and Penetration Testing services. In an era of escalating cyber threats and sophisticated attacks, AssuriSec is committed to empowering businesses with advanced tools and strategies to fortify their digital assets and maintain an airtight online presence.

As technology advances, we often ignore or disregard the implications of the possible affects of a cyber attack on our business. Cyber criminals are getting creative and even more demanding with ransomware and other intrusion exploitation. Check to see how vulnerable your website is with our penetration testing service at: https://www.assurisec.com/order-penetration-test

The new services from AssuriSec are designed to address the increasing challenges posed by cybercriminals who exploit vulnerabilities in websites and applications, endangering sensitive data and tarnishing the reputation of businesses. With a steadfast dedication to proactive cybersecurity, AssuriSec's offerings provide a multi-layered defense mechanism that not only detects and mitigates threats but also ensures robust protection against potential breaches.

Key Features of AssuriSec's Website Security Monitoring and Penetration Testing Services:

  1. Real-time Threat Detection: AssuriSec employs state-of-the-art monitoring tools that actively scan websites for potential threats, enabling rapid identification and swift response to emerging risks.
  2. Comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment: With extensive penetration testing, AssuriSec identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and networks, offering actionable insights to enhance security infrastructure.
  3. Tailored Solutions: AssuriSec understands that each business has unique security requirements. Its team of experts crafts personalized security strategies to align with specific business needs and goals.
  4. 24/7 Security Monitoring: AssuriSec's services provide around-the-clock monitoring, ensuring that businesses are safeguarded against threats at all times, day or night.
  5. Experienced Professionals: AssuriSec's team of highly skilled cybersecurity experts boasts years of experience in the industry, equipping clients with unparalleled expertise and guidance.

"AssuriSec is committed to delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions that empower businesses to defend their digital assets with confidence," said Nelson Pearce, CTO at AssuriSec. "Our Website Security Monitoring and Penetration Testing services stand as a testament to this commitment, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digitized world."

To learn more about AssuriSec's Website Security Monitoring and Penetration Testing services, please visit https://www.assurisec.com or contact the team at [email protected] or (855) 531-0092.

About AssuriSec: AssuriSec is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider dedicated to securing digital assets and fortifying online defenses. With a team of experienced professionals and cutting-edge technologies, AssuriSec delivers comprehensive security services tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across industries.

