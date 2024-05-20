Assurity Earns Back-to-Back Nominations for Lincoln's 2024 "Best Places to Work"

LINCOLN, Neb., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Assurity has been named one of the 2024 "Best Places to Work" in Lincoln among extra-large employers by program founders Woods Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star, and the LincolnHR.

Winning entries in the competition were based solely on employee survey results, which were evaluated and ranked by Quantum Workplace of Omaha, Neb. The areas surveyed are varied parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture, and management practices.

Best Places to Work Logo

Assurity, in the 200+ employee category, was acknowledged for creating an enjoyable corporate culture and work environment that fosters personal and professional growth for its employees.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln," says Assurity Vice President of Human Resources Susan Becker. "Our success is a testament to the dedication and talent of our exceptional team of associates, whose commitment continuously enhances our workplace environment."

Three companies are in the running for the 2024 overall title, which will be announced at an awards celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Haymarket Park, preceding the 7:05 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game.

For complete details, visit www.assurity.com and www.woodsaitken.com/bptw.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create, and we believe in using our business as a force for good.

