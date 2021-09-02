Assurity earns Newsweek '2022 America's Best Customer Service' honors

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity is proud to be named to Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service list in the life insurance category for a second consecutive year.

As a mutual organization and Certified B Corporation, Assurity ensures its customers come first by design. From the company's Lincoln, Nebraska, headquarters to a nationwide network of independent agents, every customer is treated with the real, responsive and efficient service they deserve.

"Our team works hard each day to better serve and connect personally with our customers in both new and familiar ways," said Susie Keisler-Munro, Assurity Senior Vice President and Chief of Operations.

America's Best Customer Service brands were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. A total of 160,000 customer evaluations were collected. The results provided information about brick & mortar, online retailers, and service providers from 160 categories.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We continue our mission of helping people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that is easy to understand and buy. Our financial stability has stood the test of time. It shows our commitment to be there when our customers need us. Owned by our customers, we conduct our business to serve only their best interests. Whether paying benefits, offering service with a human touch, giving back to our community, or practicing sustainable habits that provide for our planet, we embrace our capacity to improve lives. As a Certified B Corporation, we know we all share in the future we create, and Assurity believes in using our business as a force for good.

