Assurity earns runner-up spot in Lincoln's Best Places to Work 2024 program

LINCOLN, Neb., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity placed second in the "Best Places to Work" 2024 awards announced in a celebration event June 6 at Haymarket Park.

It is the second consecutive year Assurity was recognized as one of Lincoln's Top 3 employers in the extra-large category of the award program by Woods Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star, and LincolnHR.

"A company's culture is born of its people," said Susie Keisler-Munro, Assurity Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm proud to work alongside an exceptional team of associates who are rooted in our values, inspired by our mission, and bring passion to serving our customers, each other, and our community each day. They do indeed make Assurity a great place to work."

Winning entries in the competition were based solely on employee survey results, which were evaluated and ranked by Quantum Workplace of Omaha, Neb. The areas surveyed are varied parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture, and management practices.

Assurity, in the 200+ employee category, was acknowledged for creating an enjoyable corporate culture and work environment that fosters personal and professional growth for its employees.

Assurity was in the running for the overall title along with Olsson Associates and Ameritas, who placed first and third, respectively.

For complete details, visit www.assurity.com and www.woodsaitken.com/bptw.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create, and we believe in using our business as a force for good.

SOURCE Assurity