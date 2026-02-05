Assurity launches flexible new Long-Term Disability Insurance to fit more clients

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity Life Insurance Company introduced long-term disability insurance, Income Protection+, flexible and affordable protection for customers' most important asset. With expanded occupation classes and enhanced disability definitions, Income Protection+ provides modern, adaptable coverage that fits across occupation categories.

Income Protection+ can provide coverage for ages 18 to 64, with available benefit periods from one year up to age 70. It features Accident & Sickness or Accident-Only coverage, as well as four unique options for definitions of disability including True Own Occupation coverage. Coverage can be further tailored with a full suite of optional riders, including new riders popular with higher incomes like the Enhanced Residual Disability Rider and the Mental Disorder Rider. Monthly benefits are available up to $30,000.

"Income Protection+ is the latest evolution of disability coverage, expanding our diverse portfolio of long-term, short-term, business overhead and graded benefit DI," said UnYoung Botelho, Executive Vice President of Individual Sales at Assurity. "We built this product to help producers place more disability coverage with the features today's customers want, at a competitive price that drives sales."

Applications are available via FastTrack, a streamlined new e-application platform designed to reduce friction in the application process. It utilizes a digital workflow to improve submission quality, support faster underwriting decisions and reduce administrative time for producers. FastTrack is available with the launch of Income Protection+.

