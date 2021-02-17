Assurity's Good Business podcast launches with focus on positive change

The new podcast shares stories of how businesses are using their reach as a force for good. Tweet this

"We've always stood for business that makes the world a better place, and in the last few years we've pushed ourselves to make an even bigger difference," says Assurity CEO Tom Henning. "I'm proud that we're able to give changemakers a platform, and I'm hopeful others will help to carry on and spread our message."

Assurity's Good Business podcast has published the first three episodes in the series, available wherever podcasts are found or on Assurity's website. New episodes will be added every two weeks.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We continue our mission of helping people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that is easy to understand and buy. Our financial stability has stood the test of time. It shows our commitment to be there when our customers need us. Owned by our customers, we conduct our business to serve only their best interests. Whether paying benefits, offering service with a human touch, giving back to our community, or practicing sustainable habits that provide for our planet, we embrace our capacity to improve lives. As a Certified B Corporation, we know we all share in the future we create, and Assurity believes in using our business as a force for good.

SOURCE Assurity

Related Links

www.assurity.com

