AssurX Names William Farley as Vice President of Global Sales

"I am very excited to join AssurX and work with a proven leadership team dedicated to providing customers with a platform that supports continuous improvement and operational excellence," said Farley. "AssurX is an organization committed to the success of its customers through the combination of leading-edge quality management software and the implementation expertise to build the most flexible and extensible systems available."

Farley has a strong track record of leading high performing sales teams and forging strategic relationships as proven by his previous successes. In his role, Farley is responsible for driving sales in AssurX core verticals, expanding into new markets and building strategic business partnerships.

"We maintain in-house expertise to partner with clients globally and help them build a culture of quality that allows them to bring innovative, high-quality products to market faster without compromising compliance," said Farley. "With our technology and services, our loyal customer base and our growing organization, we have what it takes to lead customers into the future. Our powerful and flexible QMS solutions and services will help them build a competitive edge in their markets and widen that advantage in 2020."

"I am pleased to have Bill join the AssurX team," said Tamar June, AssurX President & CEO. "He understands the needs of our customers. His leadership and tactical experience will strengthen our growth initiatives and cultivate mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and business partners."

About AssurX, Inc.

With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users' needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as a customer's business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com.

Media Contact:

Tracy Orlick

888-927-7879 x797

torlick@assurx.com

SOURCE AssurX, Inc.

