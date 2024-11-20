ASSYST Poised to Accelerate USDA's Cloud Transformation Under STRATUS BOA

STERLING, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSYST, a leading IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce its selection as a Prime Contract holder under Pool 2 of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) STRATUS Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). The STRATUS BOA, with a performance period extending through 2034, offers USDA a modern platform for accelerating cloud adoption, modernizing IT operations, and advancing mission delivery through innovative cloud integration, application modernization, and cloud security services.

On November 15, 2024, in Washington D.C. the USDA held a formal launch event for the STRATUS program. The event underscored the program's transformative acquisition strategy in partnership with industry as the agency's primary cloud acquisition vehicle, designed to align with its IT governance model, emerging cloud operating frameworks, and new vision for a true Digital Enterprise. By streamlining procurement processes, STRATUS enables USDA to rapidly access cloud service providers, system integrators, and SaaS solutions, addressing critical IT challenges. ASSYST's award in Pool 2 positions the ASSYST to provide essential cloud skills and integration services to advance USDA's mission.

ASSYST's scope of services under Pool 2 encompasses strategy, governance, platform architecture, cloud migration, DevSecOps, and security and operations. These services extend to user management, application development and integration, discovery and framing, training, sustainment, and security assessment and authorization. By delivering these capabilities, ASSYST is fully committed to help USDA modernize IT systems, improve operational efficiency, and create a future-ready cloud infrastructure.

Joe Anderson , COO of ASSYST, emphasized the company's dedication to USDA's objectives: "We are fully committed and prepared to support the USDA's mission to serve all Americans by delivering effective, innovative, and targeted cloud solutions. STRATUS represents an incredible opportunity to leverage our expertise in optimized pricing models, advanced technologies, and proven processes to help USDA significantly improve agriculture, food and nutrition, natural resource protection, forestry and conservation, rural development, and related programs. "

ASSYST's inclusion in STRATUS Pool 2 highlights its commitment to supporting USDA's critical initiatives. This partnership positions ASSYST as a key prime contractor in USDA's cloud transformation objectives, helping the agency address IT challenges and achieve its long-term goals.

About ASSYST

Founded in 1993, ASSYST is a trusted provider of IT solutions, delivering advanced technology services to government and commercial clients. With a strong foundation in SAFe®, Agile, and scalable practices, ASSYST has successfully supported Federal and Defense agencies such as DHRA, CMS, CDC, FDA, HRSA, PSC, NIST, ONC/ASTP, SEC, IRS, EEOC, and NRC. ASSYST also maintains longstanding contracts with numerous State and Local Governments. Recognized for its innovation and excellence, ASSYST team earned First Place in the GSA Federal AI Hackathon in 2024, underscoring its leadership in AI and advanced technologies.

ASSYST drives innovation through its flagship solutions. The Green Accelerator Platform is a DevSecOps platform designed for rapid application development and secure, scalable cloud implementations. Collab AI enhances workforce collaboration through artificial intelligence. ComplySyncAI, an AI-driven compliance management system, integrates seamlessly with GRC platforms and pathways to achieve ATO-as-Code. Hephaestus, is an Application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®). ASSYST's Security Data Fabric capabilities gain actionable insights by identifying and connecting security data from disparate sources.

ASSYST brings expertise across diverse technological domains, including AI, cloud-native application modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics, DevSecOps, digital transformation, GIS integration, human-centered design, managed SaaS, and RPA. By seamlessly integrating innovative technologies with proven methodologies, ASSYST empowers clients to achieve mission success, driving operational excellence and building future-ready IT systems.

