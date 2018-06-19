AST Acquires Email Messaging Patent Portfolio From Advenix, Corp.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AST, the leading provider of proactive patent risk mitigation solutions, today announced the organization has acquired an email messaging patent portfolio from Advenix, Corp., represented by patent brokerage, Quinn Pacific. This patent portfolio is now available for licensing to AST's full Membership, which includes some of the world's largest global technology companies from a variety of industries, such as Ford, Google, Honda, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, SAP, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Verizon.

The email messaging patent portfolio is generally related to emails. Techniques are disclosed to enhance email display for received email by parsing to generate preview, authenticate using digital signature and display preview. Disclosed techniques to display promotions along with email previews are available as well. Further, disclosed techniques provide various previews for different emails, using preview triggers so that the user can modify e-mail previews. The technology may be implemented in email clients, web interfaces for email, online advertising, etc. For a full description on this available patent portfolio, click here.

By way of AST's catch and release model, this portfolio will be resold on the open market in approximately four months.

For more information about this patent portfolio or to become a Member of AST, visit http://ast.com/about-us/be-a-member or contact Ray Strimaitis at ray@ast.com.

About AST

AST is the leading provider of proactive patent mitigation solutions. We offer a highly efficient, cost-effective and proven method of mitigating the risk of patent assertions and litigation avoidance by enabling our Members to collectively purchase assets available on the secondary market. Because we are an independent, not-for-profit cooperative, we provide a trusted and fully transparent way for Members to analyze patent purchase opportunities including triage, evaluation and acquisition services. AST's Members include top global companies from a wide range of industries including Ford, Google, Honda, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, SAP, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Verizon. For more information on AST please visit http://www.ast.com.

Press contact:

Cindy Stoller

FeverPress

917-331-0418

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ast-acquires-email-messaging-patent-portfolio-from-advenix-corp-300668490.html

SOURCE AST

Related Links

http://www.ast.com

