AST Acquires Two Streaming Multi-Media Content & Data Patent Portfolios From Napster & Intertainer

PRINCETON, N.J., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AST, the leading provider of proactive patent risk mitigation solutions, today announced the organization has acquired, on behalf of its Members, two streaming multimedia patent portfolios. Pursuant to AST's catch and release model, these portfolios are now available on the open market through ICAP Patent Brokerage (or ICAP IP) for purchase subject to all prior licenses.

The first patent portfolio, which holds patent assets in peer to peer media (P2P media) was acquired from Napster (now known as Rhapsody), a leading streaming music services company. The second patent portfolio, consisting of multimedia content patent families focused on streaming media, was acquired from Intertainer, a patent holding company that owned patents for streaming online content and digital media.

The P2P media patent portfolio is generally related to multimedia data with innovations including authorizing content distribution to users' devices, quickly searching content and distributing content across platforms and channels. The technology may be implemented in multimedia playback devices, mobile phones, tablets, etc. and services such as streaming media, VoD, TV content, multimedia data, online movies, satellite TV content, etc. and in content distribution networks, peer to peer networks, etc. For a full description on this available patent portfolio, click here.

The streaming media patent portfolio is generally related to multimedia content with innovations including marketing digital media content through suppliers, creating interactive video content, managing digital media based on aggregate user profile information. The technology may be implemented for interactive content creation, media streaming, web TV, multimedia network service providers, on demand video providers, advertisers, satellite TV providers, etc. For a full description on this available patent portfolio, click here.

Paul Greco, Senior Vice President for ICAP IP and a longstanding partner of AST, is leading the open market sale for both patent portfolios. Paul leads the high-tech brokerage group for both the private and public brokerage platforms at ICAP IP. He has been a practicing attorney for 19 years, focusing on corporate finance, M&A, securities and intellectual property matters for businesses in the on-line, software development and consumer products industries.

ICAP IP is a global leader in selling intellectual property. As patent brokers they specialize in patent licensing and sales by leveraging the talents of experienced intellectual property monetization professionals to match buyers and sellers for the sale of intellectual property including patents and other intellectual property assets. With multiple transaction platforms and unparalleled industry knowledge and experience, no other patent brokerage firm has the proven track record of ICAP IP. To learn more about ICAP IP, click here.

About AST

AST is the leading provider of proactive patent mitigation solutions. We offer a highly efficient, cost-effective and proven method of mitigating the risk of patent assertions and litigation avoidance by enabling our Members to collectively purchase assets available on the secondary market. Because we are an independent, not-for-profit cooperative, we provide a trusted and fully transparent way for Members to analyze patent purchase opportunities including triage, evaluation and acquisition services. AST's Members include top global companies from a wide range of industries including Ford, Google, Honda, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, SAP, Sony, Uber and Verizon. For more information on AST please visit http://www.ast.com.

