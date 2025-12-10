AST and Marchesini Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Global Market Presence

Partnership Combines Expertise and Technology to Accelerate Growth in Aseptic Manufacturing

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AST, a U.S leader in the drug product manufacturing industry and Marchesini Group, leader in pharmaceutical packaging machinery, have entered a strategic partnership that combines the expertise, technologies, and global reach of two highly respected industry leaders. The partnership will strengthen their position in sterile fill-finish production by delivering increasingly advanced, integrated and comprehensive solutions. This agreement will provide both companies with greater production capacity and an extended global network for technical assistance and support, while consolidating distribution networks and sales channels across North America, Europe, Asia, and other strategic regions.

Valerio Soli of Marchesini Group and Joe Hoff of AST

As part of this strategic partnership, AST's Chairman and CEO Joe Hoff will increase his ownership stake in AST, underscoring the shared commitment to long-term growth and innovation of both parties. Joe Hoff will remain the Chairman and CEO of AST and will join the steering committee of the Aseptic Division of the Marchesini Group which leads the sterile fill-finish and drug product manufacturing segment.

"Marchesini Group brings a shared vision of innovative technology, strong customer service, and respect for employees, customers, suppliers and communities. This partnership isn't about changing who we are—it's about leveraging our relationships, experiences, capabilities and resources to accelerate our shared leadership in drug product manufacturing and sterile fill-finish" Joe Hoff, CEO of AST. "Together, we will leverage our strengths to deliver even more value to our customers and stakeholders. By uniting our product portfolios, we're not just expanding what we offer — we're multiplying the value we can deliver to customers around the world."

The partnership will enable the development of sophisticated technologies, driven by a shared vision: creating value for customers, expanding market presence and fostering innovation. Specifically, Marchesini Group has acquired a 44.39% equity stake in AST, further enriching its portfolio of aseptic packaging solutions. AST's technologies, advanced aseptic filling and closing systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, will complement those of the Group's two production plants: Corima, the Tuscan excellence that is a benchmark in Italy for sterile product filling, and MAR, specialized in precision filling and capping machines for liquid and powder products.

"This investment confirms our commitment to continued growth," affirms Maurizio Marchesini, President of Marchesini Group. "It's not driven by ambition alone, but by the desire to build strategic partnerships that allow us to offer our customers increasingly comprehensive and technologically advanced solutions. This is especially crucial in the field of aseptic filling, where product protection and innovation demand cutting-edge equipment". He adds: "I would like to emphasize that AST's entry into the Group and our focus on the U.S. market do not imply a shift in production away from our territory. We will continue to invest in Italy, strengthening our presence, as demonstrated by the recent expansion of the Barberino di Mugello facility and the planned enlargement of Corima's production site in Siena."

By leveraging the heritage and strength of both brands, the partnership will expand market presence without losing connection to local markets. Both companies share a commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation. This partnership unites two strong organizations with complementary capabilities, enabling greater efficiency, enhanced market presence, and the realization of significant synergies.

"This operation allows us to further expand our portfolio of aseptic fill-finish machines," remarks Valerio Soli, CEO of Marchesini Group. "The pharmaceutical market is heavily investing in the development of new therapies, such as anticancer treatments, as well as in complex biotechnological production processes that demand extremely high processing standards. The partnership with AST will enable us to strengthen the know-how and further specialize in the design of customized systems tailored to our clients' specific needs. Moreover, this collaboration will help us consolidate our presence in the United States, confirming the commitment to grow in a strategic and constantly evolving market."

About AST

AST is a U.S.-based leader in aseptic fill-finish processing technology, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. With a rich, 60-year history of innovation and engineering excellence, AST develops and delivers advanced, flexible solutions that enable pharmaceutical manufacturers to achieve the highest levels of sterility assurance, efficiency, and product quality. Trusted by companies around the world, AST's technologies are designed to support the production of life-saving injectable therapies with precision and reliability.

For more information, visit: www.ast-inc.com

About Marchesini Group

For 50 years, Marchesini Group has been designing and building customized machines and lines for the packaging of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Founded in 1974 from the vision of Massimo Marchesini, who built his first cartoning machine in his garage in Pianoro (BO), the company has evolved over time into a multinational enterprise. Today, it stands as one of the key players in Emilia-Romagna's "Packaging Valley."

The Group, strongly export-oriented, employs 3,000 people—90% of whom are based in Italy—ensuring the high quality of "Made in Italy" products and supporting the local supply chain. Structured into two divisions, Pharma and Beauty, Marchesini Group is present in over 116 countries worldwide, thanks to the continuous support of 16 foreign subsidiaries and a dense network of agencies. Exports account for 87% of the company's turnover, with significant shares in Europe, China, the USA, and Latin America. In 2024, Marchesini Group closed the year with consolidated revenues exceeding €600 million, celebrating its 50th anniversary by inviting customers, employees, and the broader community to reflect together on the future.

For more information, visit: www.marchesini.com

