AST Announces Promotion of Nellwyn Voorhies to President

Donlin Recano offers comprehensive case management and consulting services to assist with all aspects of the restructuring process, including claims administration, file preparation, noticing, balloting, tabulation, debt issuer, and disbursement services. Voorhies, in her new role, will lead one of the most experienced client services teams in the restructuring industry, continuing an unparalleled reputation for exceptional devotion to client needs, responsiveness and efficiency.

Voorhies has been with Donlin Recano for six years and has more than 25 years of experience in the restructuring legal community. She is an accomplished attorney, having practiced at several large firms such as Levene, Neale, Bender, Rankin & Brill, LLP, Baker & McKenzie, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP. Nellwyn has brought her legal expertise to the claims management industry, including having been a Director at Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Rust Omni.

"AST is focused on the continued growth of our Donlin Recano business and providing exceptional client service," says Martin Flanigan, President and CEO of AST. "We've seen tremendous expansion while Nellwyn has led our business development efforts over the past 6 years. In her new role, we're looking for her to continue increasing our market share while ensuring we deliver timely and efficient solutions to our clients."

Combining her desire to meet client needs with her accomplished background, Voorhies brings the leadership and talents necessary to drive Donlin Recano's growth initiatives. As the company looks ahead to an increased need for their restructuring support services amid turbulent economic times, Voorhies is prepared to guide Donlin Recano.

"Going forward we will continue to expand our business to meet rising demand while still maintaining our consistently high standards," said Voorhies. "We expect that technology will continue to play an increasingly large role in the business in the 'new normal,' and we regularly review our systems to make sure we are leading in efficiency and innovation. I'm looking forward to taking this extraordinary company into the future."

