AST SECURES KEY FEDERAL CONTRACT UNDER CHIPS ACT TO ADVANCE U.S. SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Science & Technology AST, a leading woman-owned technology and energy solutions firm, has been awarded the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Research and Development Office (CRDO) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) as a prime contractor. This contract underscores AST's pivotal role in fortifying the domestic semiconductor sector and enhancing national economic security.

The CHIPS Act, enacted to foster a robust semiconductor ecosystem in the United States, aims to reduce dependency on foreign semiconductors and promote cutting-edge research and development. AST's selection for this contract is a testament to its expertise and dedication to excellence in semiconductor technology and manufacturing. By investing in cutting-edge research and development, fostering collaborations between industry and academia, and incentivizing domestic semiconductor manufacturing, these efforts aim to reestablish America's leadership in the global semiconductor landscape.

"The award from NIST is a testament to AST's expertise and leadership in semiconductor technology. It aligns with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that drive progress and economic growth," said Arria Hines, CEO of AST. "Our team is eager to collaborate with industry partners, academic institutions, and government agencies to achieve these goals."

As part of this contract, AST will enhance semiconductor fabrication techniques, develop advanced materials, and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing processes. These efforts will boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, create high-tech jobs, and stimulate local economies.

This contract aligns seamlessly with AST's initiatives under the West Virginia Advanced Energy & Industrial Technologies Tech Hub (WV-AEIM), an advanced manufacturing-focused consortium led by AST. "Our involvement in the WV-AEIM demonstrates our commitment to strengthening U.S. supply chains and increasing domestic manufacturing capacity," said Steve Mapp. "This new contract will further our mission to create high-quality, well-paying American jobs through national and sectoral innovation."

"AST is honored to support the CHIPS R&D initiative, which offers a tremendous opportunity to leverage resources, expand our project portfolio, and enhance national security," said Bill Hunt, Sr. Vice President at AST. "With semiconductors becoming increasingly vital to our defense technology and security, this announcement underscores the critical importance of these components. AST is proud to lead this effort!"

