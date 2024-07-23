AST Wins DOE Grid Deployment Office Award for Operational and Technical Support Services

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Science & Technology (AST), a leading woman-owned technology and energy solutions firm, has been awarded a five-year, $59.3 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) call order supporting the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office (GDO). This award underscores AST's unwavering commitment to advancing clean and sustainable energy through transformative science and technology solutions.

DOE's Grid Deployment Office plays a critical role in maintaining and investing in essential generation facilities to ensure resource adequacy while also improving and expanding transmission and distribution systems. Through GDO, DOE executes grid modernization and expansion solutions that help achieve clean energy goals and mitigate climate change impacts while ensuring the availability of efficient, reliable generation capacity, such as hydroelectric and nuclear energy.

"We are honored to receive this award from the DOE's Grid Deployment Office," said Arria Hines, CEO of AST. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our AST team. We stand ready to deliver unique and impactful solutions to advancing clean energy that contribute to sustainable grid modernization and climate change mitigation."

In this endeavor, AST has partnered with ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider with over 50 years of experience at the nexus of policy and practice in the energy industry. "Partnering with ICF, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation, will undoubtedly enhance our capability to achieve the project's objectives," added Bill Hunt, Senior VP at AST. Together, AST and ICF will work diligently to deliver sustainable and impactful solutions that contribute to the DOE's mission of providing reliable and clean electricity to everyone.

Leading our team in execution is Program Manager, Charles Snyder, a seasoned expert in energy infrastructure and technology deployment. With over 30 years of experience in the field, Charles has a proven track record of successfully managing large-scale projects and driving technological advancements in the Federal energy sector. He has previously led initiatives that resulted in significant improvements in grid reliability and efficiency, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the complexities involved in modern energy systems.

As we celebrate this significant achievement, AST remains focused on its mission to drive advancements in sustainable energy technology and infrastructure. We are grateful for the continued support from the DOE and other partners, which enables us to make meaningful contributions to the nation's energy landscape by paving the way for a clean, secure, and sustainable planet.

Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) is a premier provider of energy and technology solutions dedicated to leveraging our extensive background and capabilities in emerging energy and information technologies, business transformation, and enterprise IT services. With a commitment to excellence, our team of consultants and subject matter experts consistently deliver innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for our customers. Since AST's founding in 2009, AST has been recognized as a professional services firm with demonstrated success across energy, national security, business and information technology, and environmental management markets. For more about AST visit www.alleghenyst.com.

ICF partners with the nation's top utilities and developers, along with nearly every U.S. federal agency, state energy offices and energy non-governmental organizations, providing end-to-end offerings across the energy value chain—from strategy to resource planning and analysis to valuation and implementation. The company's energy experts work hand-in-hand with the company's technologists, data analysts and more to help energy clients transform the distributed energy resources of today into the grid assets of tomorrow to advance the nation's transition to clean energy. Read more about ICF's energy system transformation services.

For more information visit: www.alleghenyst.com; For media inquiries contact Stephanie Pethtel, Director of Public Relations, 304-657-9107, [email protected]

CONTACT: Stephanie Pethtel, [email protected]

SOURCE Allegheny Science & Technology