ASTA Guangzhou Branch Established

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a few months of preparatory work, the opening ceremony of Guangzhou Asta Technology Development Co., Ltd. was held on May 5, 2019, at the President Hotel in Guangzhou. This indicates that the first domestic branch of Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd has officially been established.

With the support of Asta headquarters and factory, Guangzhou Branch (Guangzhou Asta Technology Development Co., Ltd.) will focus on Asta domestic brands, small and medium-sized OEM market, and large enterprises terminal services. The plan is to develop more than 7 domestic branch channels within 3 years.

At the opening ceremony, activities such as the announcement of the company establishment, group introduction, quality control system analysis, domestic brand marketing plan, special guest speeches, and gratitude feedback were held. In order to express gratitude to the guests, Asta organized an Asta product promotion. For just 0.99 yuan, participants could snap up the Q2612A CC388A toner cartridge. Additionally, Asta held promotional events on its online shopping mall; many products were sold at promotional prices between May 7 - 9.

As the first branch of Asta in China, Guangzhou Branch marked the first step of domestic brands, from foreign countries to domestic and international development. They will coordinate operations, improve the sales network, and enhance brand strength. This is considered as taking a step closer to leading the office consumables industry. Since its inception in 2004, Asta can be proud to say that they now have not only six overseas branches, but also one domestic branch, with more coming in the future.

About Asta

Shenzhen Asta Co., Ltd is a manufacturer of compatible toner cartridges, refill ink, barcode printers, ribbon, labels, and other consumable office supplies with 15 years of OEM experience and numerous clients. Our production industry area is 35,000 sqm and includes 18 assembly lines, efficient equipment, professional and efficient organizational structure, and other advantages.

