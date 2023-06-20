AstaLynx Global Announces Growing Prominence of Adverse Event Signal Detection Platform

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AstaLynx Global is pleased to announce the growing prominence of its proprietary signal detection and management system, ADRium-Signals™. Over the last 12 months, ADRium-Signals has replaced two of the top leading legacy signal detection systems at several midsize pharmaceutical companies. ADRium Signals has been selected by these companies for assessment prioritization, tracking, and follow-up, as well as for its advanced data mining techniques to analyze large volumes of data from various sources. Some of the key factors that drove the firms decision to choose ADRium Signals was the emphasis on compliance, efficiency, and customer service.

"The selection of ADRium-Signals for the signal management and risk minimization activities of our clients validates our belief that there is significant market opportunities for a lean, innovative, and compliant product that can be implemented and supported with stellar customer service. We are happy to continue progressing this product with plans to incorporate technologies such as deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and quantum computing as part of the product roadmap. We envision building a platform that is capable of proactive safety monitoring - being able to predict Adverse Events before they happen," said Tarun Prashanth, CEO of AstaLynx.

In addition to offering signal detection and management technology via ADRium-Signals, AstaLynx provides end to end Pharmacovigilance services including case processing, aggregate reporting, signal detection and risk management, executed by their expert team of medical reviewers, safety scientists, and drug safety professionals.

For any inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE AstaLynx Global