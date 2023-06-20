AstaLynx Global Announces Growing Prominence of Adverse Event Signal Detection Platform

News provided by

AstaLynx Global

20 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

 NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AstaLynx Global is pleased to announce the growing prominence of its proprietary signal detection and management system, ADRium-Signals™. Over the last 12 months, ADRium-Signals has replaced two of the top leading legacy signal detection systems at several midsize pharmaceutical companies. ADRium Signals has been selected by these companies for assessment prioritization, tracking, and follow-up, as well as for its advanced data mining techniques to analyze large volumes of data from various sources. Some of the key factors that drove the firms decision to choose ADRium Signals was the emphasis on compliance, efficiency, and customer service.  

"The selection of ADRium-Signals for the signal management and risk minimization activities of our clients validates our belief that there is significant market opportunities for a lean, innovative, and compliant product that can be implemented and supported with stellar customer service. We are happy to continue progressing this product with plans to incorporate technologies such as deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and quantum computing as part of the product roadmap. We envision building a platform that is capable of proactive safety monitoring - being able to predict Adverse Events before they happen," said Tarun Prashanth, CEO of AstaLynx.

In addition to offering signal detection and management technology via ADRium-Signals, AstaLynx provides end to end Pharmacovigilance services including case processing, aggregate reporting, signal detection and risk management, executed by their expert team of medical reviewers, safety scientists, and drug safety professionals.

For any inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE AstaLynx Global

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.