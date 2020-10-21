Astanza and Geneva Capital to Host Webinar on Section 179

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astanza , the leading distributor of aesthetic lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and other aesthetic procedures, is partnering with Geneva Capital to host a webinar about financing the purchase of an aesthetic laser and the specifics of Section 179 deductions. Geneva Capital offers financing solutions to help small businesses grow and upgrade their capital equipment, such as aesthetic laser practices.

The Section 179 deduction is a tax code that the Internal Revenue Society (IRS) created to help small and midsize business owners immediately expense and write-off certain business equipment, such as a new aesthetic laser, in the year its put into service. Section 179 is a great opportunity for small business owners because it removes the wait for reimbursement and provides a significant tax refund in the current year versus paying amortized payments over a longer period of time.

The 2020 Section 179 deduction states that businesses can deduct the full amount of qualified equipment purchases up to $1,040,000 with a total purchase limit of $2,590,000. Best of all, Section 179 applies to new, used, leased, and financed equipment.

For financed equipment, business owners can deduct the entire amount of the equipment without paying the full amount in the current year. In fact, according to Section179.org , "The amount you save in taxes can actually exceed the payments, making this a very bottom-line friendly deduction (in many cases, the tax savings from the deduction will make your bank account larger than if you never financed the equipment in the first place.)"

"Every new or growing aesthetic business looking to expand their services by purchasing a new laser should take advantage of Section 179," said David Murrell, President of Astanza. "Our upcoming webinar with Geneva Capital will walk people through the entire finance process, including how Section 179 works, who qualifies for Section 179, the tax code limitations, and more."

Click here to register for the upcoming webinar, How to Buy an Aesthetic Laser – Financing, Section 179, and More! The webinar will take place on November 17 at 1:00 PM CST and is free to attend upon registration.



To learn more about the Section 179 tax deduction and 2020 tax savings, read Astanza's blog, " IRS Section 179: What You Need to Know for 2020 ." You can also visit https://www.gogc.com/leasing/tax-savings to use Geneva Capital's tax savings calculator. For more information on how to finance a laser purchase from Astanza, visit https://astanzalaser.com/practitioners/financing-your-tattoo-removal-laser/ .

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

SOURCE Astanza Laser

Related Links

http://www.AstanzaLaser.com

