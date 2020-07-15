Astanza Laser Adds the Asclepion MeDioStar® Diode Hair Removal Laser to Their Impressive Line of Technology

DALLAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in aesthetic laser technology, Astanza Laser , has expanded its technology line to include the Asclepion MeDioStar®. Manufactured in Germany, and FDA cleared for sale in the United States, the MeDioStar® is Asclepion's 6th generation high power diode laser for hair removal. Asclepion is one of the largest European manufacturers and suppliers of medical laser systems and has partnered exclusively with Astanza to bring this superior diode laser to the United States, featuring the latest innovations and upgrades in design and technology.

"We pride ourselves in offering the most cutting-edge technology to our clients," said David Murrell, President of Astanza. "The MeDioStar® is a key component of our extensive aesthetic product line and will help laser hair removal practitioners deliver the fastest treatments and unparalleled results. We look forward to our partnership with Asclepion and more opportunities to offer the best lasers for our clients."

"The MeDioStar® has more than 10,000 users worldwide and has been used successfully on more than 5,000,000 patients. This is a testament to its effectiveness, safety, and high quality," said Eckhart Wagner, Vice President International Sales. "We are excited to bring this superior technology to the United States and further expand the range of Asclepion products offered through the Astanza's innovative technology line."

The MeDioStar® is a one-of-a-kind diode hair removal laser that offers the fastest, and most powerful treatments utilizing the largest spot size on the market. The easy-to-use 10.1 LCD touchscreen, intuitive user interface, and multifunctional trolley are just a few highlighting features why practitioners around the world are investing in the MeDioStar®.

This advanced diode technology features a wavelength combination of 810/940 nm, safe treatment of all skin types I - VI and newly tanned skin, variable pulse length (3–400 ms), power of up to 5,000 watts, and an industry-leading spot size of 10 cm2 for greater penetration to target and destroy deeply embedded hair follicles. Furthermore, MeDioStar®'s dynamic mode produces short pulses at a high frequency of up to 20 Hz. These innovations combined make MeDioStar® hair removal treatments faster, gentler, and more effective than ever before.

The MeDioStar® also supports the newly designed Monolith handpieces that are more ergonomic, lighter, and easier to use. Each handpiece features a homogeneous laser spot protected by a sapphire tip for maximum reliability, a longer service life, and added safety measures. Hygienic single-use caps can easily be applied to handpiece tips before each treatment, ensuring the greatest level of hygiene for added patient safety and sanitation. Patient comfort is enhanced by the Monolith handpieces painless treatment application and 360º contact skin cooling system which cools the epidermis to protect the skin from unwanted burns and thermal injury. The MeDioStar® can be equipped with the Monolith XL, Monolith L, Monolith M, and Monolith S handpieces, as well as the Alexandrite and Vascular handpieces.

For more information regarding the Astanza MeDioStar® , laser hair removal products, and other Astanza Laser devices, please visit our product page or contact Astanza .

About Asclepion

Since 1977, Asclepion Laser Technologies has been operating as a leader on the international medical laser market. Its ongoing successes, thanks to the constant development of new techniques, have made Asclepion Laser Technologies one of the most qualified companies in the entire optics industry worldwide. Today, more than 70 countries trust in the 'Made in Germany' technology of Asclepion Laser Technologies and its proven scientific expertise. Asclepion has achieved this goal by working on all fronts and by pinpointing an innovative offer system for ensuring the success of its distributors and physicians. The service leadership that Asclepion, true to its own mission statement, has built up over the years ensures the creation of positive effects for all of the company's clientele, local partners, physicians, and patients.

For more information about Asclepion, visit https://www.asclepion.com .

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/ .

