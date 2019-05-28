Astanza Laser to Host Workshop with Dr. Juliana Jordão Featuring the EthereaMX at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery 2019 Symposium

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in laser tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic procedures, Astanza is hosting an educational workshop during the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery (VCS) 2019 Symposium to introduce attendees to their latest technology, the Astanza EthereaMX platform laser.

The Astanza VCS workshop, "One Laser to Rule Them All: The Astanza EthereaMX" will be held on June 6, 2019 at 2 pm PDT in Tower 1 and 2. The workshop will be hosted by Astanza and special guest, Dr. Juliana Jordão , a world-renown dermatologist from Brazil, who will discuss the reasons why aesthetic platforms are increasing in popularity and why many plastic surgeons and dermatologists, such as herself, are moving towards primarily utilizing a platform system.

Dr. Jordão will provide information about the most popular treatments that she regularly performs and detail the protocols and case results that she is achieving for patients. Dr. Jordão will focus on the various EthereaMX handpieces including the unique, exclusive ProDeep® Nd:YAP 1,340-nm wavelength for nonablative fractional skin resurfacing. She will also highlight combining the ACROMAQS® Q-switched/short-pulsed Nd:YAG 1,064-nm wavelengths and the LongPulse® (LASER Gemini) in a single session for the treatment of LASER toning, pigmented lesions, and rosacea. Dr. Jordão will also provide an overview of the IPL-SQ® and DualMode® Er:YAG 2,940-nm technology for a deeper, controlled, dual-effect fractional skin resurfacing.

"We are so excited to attend VCS alongside Dr. Juliana Jordão and introduce physicians, dermatologists, and other aesthetic practices to our revolutionary EthereaMX system," said David Murrell. "This all-in-one platform laser is the true endgame to all laser systems and is the perfect addition to any aesthetic practice that is interested in broadening their aesthetic services without investing in multiple devices."

The EthereaMX is an FDA-cleared device that supports seven handpieces and allows for 70+ treatment indications including the most popular and revenue generating procedures including acne, hair reduction, skin resurfacing, benign pigmented lesions, melasma, vascular lesions, tattoo removal, and much more. Backed by the Astanza service guarantee, the EthereaMX is the #1 aesthetic laser platform system in the world's 2nd largest aesthetic market, Brazil.

To learn more about the Astanza EthereaMX and its numerous applications, join Astanza at the Vegas Cosmetic Surgry 2019 Symposium and visit our team at Booth 315. We'll be giving out special Astanza Rock n' Roll Gift Bags while quantities last. Click here to register for VCS 2019.

