Astanza Laser Wins Marketing/PR Campaign Of The Year, Training Support Of The Year, And Customer Service Of The Year Awards At The 2019 MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astanza Laser is excited to announce that on 25th November 2019, they took home the award for Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year, Training Support of the Year, and Customer Service Support of the Year at the MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards 2019. Global winners were announced via a live feed direct from Las Vegas and hosted by Director of MyFaceMyBody Mr. Stephen Handisides and Miss Shiralee Coleman.

The MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards are the 'Oscars of the Aesthetic Industry'. They celebrate and honor those at the pinnacle of the beauty and aesthetics business. Astanza Laser was selected from hundreds of applicants from across the globe and won three coveted titles at the MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards 2019.

The MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards are the largest, most established and respected Aesthetic Awards. In an industry that is always cutting edge, MyFaceMyBody is pioneering the way with this innovative new virtual awards platform, enabling the program to be truly global. MyFaceMyBody used state-of-the-art streaming technology to open up the awards to Aesthetic businesses from around the world and allow entries from any country. Traditionally the MyFaceMyBody Awards event was held in the key cities of London, Los Angeles and Sydney but this year over 350 clinics and businesses applied from countries as far reaching as Africa, Israel, Ireland, and Indonesia.

"We are so excited to win not just one, but three amazing awards. The Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year Award is all thanks to the hard work our team put into creating the National Tattoo Removal Day campaign, a recurring national day celebrated on August 14th that celebrates Astanza and our clients, as well as the entire aesthetics industry, specifically laser tattoo removal providers," said David Murrell, President of Astanza.

"The Training Support of the Year Award reflects Astanza's promise of delivering superior, consistent training support for our clients. Whether clients request on-site training at their business, virtual training via video chat or mobile support, or personal training at our Dallas headquarters, we make sure to meet the differing needs of each client. Our exclusive laser tattoo removal training division, New Look Laser College, has also trained and certified thousands of tattoo removal specialists and helped establish some of the most successful tattoo removal businesses around the world."

"And last but not least, the Customer Service of the Year award is proof of the dedication and excellent service we provide to our clients," said Murrell. "Our team understands that we're not in this business just to sell lasers. Our purpose is to change lives by truly getting to know our clients, educating them, helping them grow their business, and improve their communities. Our 99% Uptime Guarantee ensures that our clients' lasers are always performing well and meeting the needs of their patients and clients. Our world-class customer service can be seen across each of our pillars, whether its technical support, training, marketing, or technology. Each of these awards and our success couldn't have been won without the support from our clients."

The awards were presided by MyFaceMyBody Director and awards founder, Mr. Stephen Handisides. "Congratulations to Astanza Laser for winning these coveted awards. The application process is extremely intensive and winning three MyFaceMyBody awards is a huge accolade, and all are truly derserved. The virtual online platform for the awards this year opened up the application process to clinics, doctors and practices from all over the world, making it the first truly global Aesthetics Awards program. So Astanza Laser can say they had the top Marketing/PR Campaign, Best Customer Service, and Best Training Support for aesthetic suppliers in the world!" said Mr. Stephen Handisides.

Some of the most brilliant minds in the Aesthetics industry made up the judging panel including, from the USA, Dr Patrick Bitter, Dr. Brian Kinney, Marie Olesen, Paula Di Marco Young, Michael Berry, Dr. Alan Levy, Dr. Sonia Badresshia-Bansal and Paul J. LoVerme. From the UK Dr. Uliana Gout, Dr. Vincent Wong, Jane Byers, Dr. Aneesha Ahmad, Dr. Manav Bawa, Dr. Rakha Tailor and Lou Sommereux. Also from Australia, Dr. Mela Brankov and Carley Stewart and from South Africa Dr. Nicole Kanaris.

