Astanza wins “Top Aesthetic Company”, “Best Laser Service and Training” and “Best Laser Company to Work For” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

Astanza Laser was founded in Houston in 2010. Under new ownership, Astanza relocated its headquarters to Dallas, TX, in 2015. Already an established laser tattoo removal brand, Astanza then partnered with Asclepion Laser Technologies to expand into the world of aesthetics and introduce laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesion removal, and more to its product line .

New Look Laser College , Astanza's training entity, still dominates as the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program and has certified countless students who have gone on to start their own successful laser businesses.

David Murrell, president and CEO of Astanza Laser, said he's proud of the strides Astanza has made so far and is excited for what's to come. "We couldn't be more thrilled and honored to win these awards. Our team works hard to deliver exceptional service across the board, and I'm extremely proud to be recognized for our hard work," Murrell said.

Astanza's core values truly reflect the mission of the company.

While all three awards are incredible recognitions, Murrell said if he had to choose which award he is most proud of, it would be the "Best Laser Company to Work For" award. "Earning this award shows our team takes our core values seriously and truly appreciates the time spent and efforts made. I couldn't be more proud of our Astanza family."

About ASTANZA:

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world.

VANESSA JULIA FLOREZ

CEO AND FOUNDER

AESTHETIC EVERYTHING®

[email protected]

https://www.instagram.com/aestheticeverything1/

https://madmimi.com/s/5f43f11

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

