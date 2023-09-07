Astara Capital Partners Closes Inaugural Fund at $312 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners, LP ("Astara") is pleased to announce the closing of its inaugural fund, Astara Capital Partners Fund I, LP (the "Fund"), at $312 million. The Fund exceeded its $250 million target and reached its hard cap, closing with total commitments of $312 million, underscoring strong investor confidence and demand for its investment strategy. Astara now manages over $400 million of capital commitments.

Founded in 2020, Astara is an operationally-focused private equity firm dedicated to partnering with middle market industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses in North America. Astara partners with companies that have a strong business model and who seek a value-added partner that brings operational and strategic resources to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success.

"We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the limited partner community," said Michael Ranson, Founder and Managing Partner of Astara. "Our investor base is global and includes a diverse range of endowments, foundations, pension funds, family offices, fund of funds, and insurance companies. We look forward to delivering on the trust and confidence our investors have placed in us and our disciplined strategy."

M2O Private Fund Advisors acted as the exclusive placement agent and Robinson Bradshaw as fund formation counsel.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

