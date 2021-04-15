Astara Capital Partners Completes Investment in Cross City Lumber, LLC

Astara completes its second investment in 2021 Tweet this

Daniel Dickert led the restart of CCL in 2018 and remains an owner and manager of the company. Mr. Dickert remarked, "We're pleased to be working with the team at Astara and share their vision for investing in Southern Yellow Pine mills. While CCL's dedicated group of employees has accomplished a lot over the last few years, having a strong financial partner like Astara will allow us to do even more."

Astara leveraged its network of sawmill executives to source the opportunity and to underwrite a series of capital projects that will substantially increase the capacity of CCL and significantly reduce its breakeven point. In addition, Astara is actively seeking and evaluating investments in other Southern Yellow Pine mills in the Southeast U.S. that will complement CCL.

The team at Astara is pleased to complete its second investment in 3 months. "I would like to thank the Limited Partners who supported this investment," said Michael Ranson, Managing Partner of Astara. "As with our recent investment in Garlock Printing & Converting, CCL benefited from strong investor interest. We are thankful to have developed these strong relationships and to have made two investments less than a year after forming Astara. We are also thrilled to be investing in an industry that fosters sustainability. The pine forests in the southern U.S. are a massive, renewable resource. The carbon-capture benefits of building with lumber are underappreciated and stand in contrast to the carbon emissions generated by alternative construction materials."

M 2 O Private Fund Advisors ("M 2 O") served as placement agent, while Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson, PA served as legal advisor to Astara. Debt capital was provided by KeyBank.

More information about Astara can be found at https://astaracapital.com/about/.

