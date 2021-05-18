Astara Capital Partners Continues to Expand Investment Team

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Lindsey Tannenbaum has officially joined the firm. She joins shortly after Astara acquired Cross City Lumber, LLC, its second platform investment.

Ms. Tannenbaum has more than a decade of experience working with companies across a range of industries including food processing, niche manufacturing, business and industrial services, telecommunications and packaging. Prior to Astara, she was employed by Brightstar Capital Partners, Arlon Group, and KPS Capital Partners, where she worked on value-oriented and special situations investments. Ms. Tannenbaum started her career as an investment banking analyst at Lehman Brothers.

Michael Ranson, Managing Partner of Astara, commented "Lindsey is an experienced private equity investor, and we are fortunate to have her join the Astara team. She has over a decade of private equity investing experience and has invested in some of our target industries with an approach to value creation that we pursue here at Astara. I know she will have an immediate and positive impact on Astara's growth and investment results."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Astara team," said Ms. Tannenbaum. "The firm has a lot of positive momentum, as evidenced by the caliber of its people and its investment strategy and I'm excited to contribute to that."

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators that pursues a value-oriented and special situations investment strategy in the middle market. The firm invests in a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services. Astara selects companies in those industries that are undergoing significant transformation with the goal of building sustainable value and positioning them for long-term success. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

