Astara Capital Partners Expands Team with Two Key Hires

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Curti and Brett Kravitt have officially joined the firm.

Michael Ranson, Managing Partner of Astara, commented, "We are excited to continue to grow our team with these two important additions. Both Chris and Brett have already made valuable contributions to Astara's investment opportunities. Their combination of operational experience, restructuring expertise, and investing acumen will allow Astara to grow its investment portfolio."

Mr. Curti brings decades of operational, financial, and investing experience. Most recently he served as the CFO of a private equity-owned aerospace and logistics company. Previously, Mr. Curti worked with members of the Astara team as an Operating Partner at Blue Wolf Capital where he led various value creation initiatives and served as interim CFO at portfolio companies in the Forest Products, Building Products, and Packaging and Converting industries, all of which are Astara target industries. Currently, Mr. Curti is deeply involved in executing the value creation plan at Garlock Printing & Converting, which Astara acquired in January 2021.

Mr. Kravitt, a recent graduate of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, has considerable experience in investment banking and private equity. Prior to Kellogg, Mr. Kravitt was an Associate at SSG Capital Advisors, an investment bank focused on restructurings and special situations. Mr. Kravitt started his career as a Financial Services Consultant with Ernst & Young.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators that pursues a value- and special-situations investment strategy in the middle market. The firm invests in a handful of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging and converting, food, building products, forest products, and industrial manufacturing, distribution, and services. Astara selects companies in those industries that are undergoing significant transformation and with the goal of building sustainable value and positioning them for long-term success. More information about Astara can be found at www.astaracapital.com.

