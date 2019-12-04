Astarte Medical Announces Expansion of Leadership Team with Recognized Industry Veterans to Support its Mission of Improving Preterm Infant Outcomes

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astarte Medical, the only precision medicine company using software and predictive analytics to improve preterm infant outcomes, today announced the addition of three new executives to its leadership team. The company has appointed retired Professor of Pediatrics (Neonatology) at the University of Colorado Denver, Dr. William W. Hay, Jr., as its Chief Medical Officer. Additionally, Astarte Medical has strengthened its commercialization team, welcoming Steve Shihadeh as Chief Commercial Officer and Mary Prosser (M.P.) Brock Zimmerman as VP Sales Operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome these industry veterans to our growing team. Dr. Hay, a thought leader in preterm infant nutrition and highly respected neonatologist, coupled with Shihadeh and Brock Zimmerman's impressive backgrounds supporting healthcare-technology focused organizations, will provide significant value as we prepare to launch our NICUtrition® Suite of solutions," said Tracy Warren, CEO and Co-Founder, Astarte Medical.

Dr. Hay, who brings more than 40 years of clinical neonatology and neonatal research experience, will be responsible for developing a new nutrition management solution for Astarte Medical. Dr. Hay's background includes leadership positions in key academic and clinical groups, such as Head of the Section of Neonatology at the University of Colorado, and Scientific Director of the UC Denver–Department of Pediatrics/Section of Neonatology Perinatal Research Center. Dr. Hay also served as Director of the Child Maternal Health and Early Life Exposures Programs and Director for 36 years of the Neonatal-Perinatal Clinical Translational Research Center, for the NIH-NCATS-Colorado Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute. Dr Hay is also widely published, with his research and scholarship appearing in more than 400 articles and books.

"Early life nutrition is critical for infants, especially preterm infants, and it's been proven that following established feeding protocols improves outcomes," explained Dr. Hay. "I have seen first-hand the importance of early nutrition and getting infants to enteral and full oral feeds sooner and have dedicated my career to researching neonatal nutrition. I am honored to join a team that has developed a unique approach to ensure preterm infants are getting the optimal care and appropriate nutritional support."

In addition to Dr. Hay, Astarte Medical has added industry executives, Steve Shihadeh as CCO and MP Brock Zimmerman as VP of Sales Operations to lead the charge towards commercialization of the NICUtrition Suite. Shihadeh joins the team with a strong healthcare-technology background and more than 25 years of experience in commercializing new products and will be responsible for directing the company's commercial strategy. Brock Zimmerman will leverage her healthcare experience at Caradigm, Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Siemens Medical, and Shared Medical Systems to help guide Astarte Medical's sales operations and partner activation.

About Astarte Medical

Astarte Medical is the only precision medicine company using software and predictive analytics to improve outcomes during the first 1,000 days of life, with an initial focus on preterm infants. NICUtrition® by Astarte Medical supports feeding protocols, practice and decision-making in the neonatal ICU with a suite of digital tools and diagnostics designed to standardize feeding, optimize nutrition and quantify gut health. Learn more at www.AstarteMedical.com.

Media Contact

Alyson Kuritz

908-892-7149

Alyson@0to5.com

SOURCE Astarte Medical

Related Links

http://astartemedical.com

