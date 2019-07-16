Astarte Medical Appoints Giulia Kennedy to Board of Directors

YARDLEY, Pa., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astarte Medical, the only precision medicine company using software and predictive analytics to improve preterm infant outcomes, today announced that it has appointed Giulia Kennedy, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Based on her years of experience in the diagnostics industry, Dr. Kennedy brings expertise in translating science into market-approved products to the Company's board.

Dr. Kennedy presently serves as the Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for Veracyte, a leading genomic diagnostics company that is redefining patient care in thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. As a member of Veracyte's original executive team, she translated a concept and business plan into a viable commercial product in just over two years, subsequently developing and launching a total of seven commercial products in 11 years since the founding of the company in 2008. In her role, she leads the company's Research and Development, Data Science, Clinical Operations and Medical Affairs teams. Dr. Kennedy built a strong intellectual property portfolio and was the scientific lead for the executive team when the company raised private equity funding in 2010 and 2013 and conducted its initial public offering in 2013.

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Kennedy to our Board of Directors," said Tracy Warren, CEO and co-founder, Astarte Medical. "My co-founder, Tammi Jantzen, and I appreciate that as an original executive team member of Veracyte, which is widely respected for its scientific rigor, she led the development of a portfolio of diagnostic tests driven by unmet clinical needs in cancer using novel technology approaches to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Her ability to traverse research and clinical efforts to bring effective products to market rapidly with high scientific integrity provides unique expertise that will benefit our efforts to improve NICU outcomes."

Dr. Kennedy earned her Ph.D. degree in biochemistry and completed postdoctoral training at the University of California at San Francisco in the Biochemistry Department and Hormone Research Institute. She has published more than 50 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is a co-inventor on more than 20 patents.

"In addition to the world-class team Astarte Medical has assembled, I am thoroughly impressed by its NICUtrition® platform and how it uses technology to address critical, unmet needs for premature infants and the NICU staff that cares for them," said Dr. Kennedy. "It's an honor to join the Astarte Medical board and offer guidance to put this technology in level III and IV NICUs across the United States."

Astarte Medical's platform features a comprehensive and proprietary dataset that integrates feeding protocols, microbiome profiles and clinical information. Its NICUtrition® suite of products provides actionable information in real time to hospitals and clinical teams, enabling them to standardize care protocols, and customize treatment plans by quantifying preterm infant gut health.

About Astarte Medical

Astarte Medical is the only precision medicine company using software and predictive analytics to improve outcomes during the first 1,000 days of life, with an initial focus on preterm infants. NICUtrition® by Astarte Medical supports feeding protocols, practice and decision-making in the neonatal ICU with a suite of digital tools and diagnostics designed to standardize feeding, optimize nutrition and quantify gut health. Learn more at www.AstarteMedical.com.

