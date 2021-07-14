Astarte Medical signs contract with St. Benards Hospital to implement NICUtrition in the NICU

Despite accumulating research that optimal nutrition early in life positively impacts both physical growth and neurological development, a lack of resources, shared knowledge, and time has inhibited the optimization of feeding practices and nutritional management in the NICU. NICUtrition® is designed to address these challenges, which when ignored, can result in a host of poor outcomes like malnutrition, suboptimal growth, and racial disparities in care. By directly interfacing with a hospital's EMR and an on-demand analysis of feeding metrics and milestones along with the corresponding growth outcomes, NICUtrition® allows for clinicians to anticipate potential complications and change their course of action to improve outcomes and quality of care.

"The neonatal intensive care unit at St. Bernards Medical Center has recognized the imperative for standardizing the practice of feeding for preterm infants," said Tracy Warren, CEO of Astarte Medical. "Dr. Gomez and his team are partnering with us to leverage NICUtrition® to evolve care by automating planning and track compliance."

Astarte Medical and St. Bernards Medical Center came together through HealthTech Arkansas, an accelerator and early-stage investment fund that recruits worldwide for the most accomplished startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. HealthTech Arkansas then partners them with leading hospitals, health systems, and physician practices in Arkansas.

"St. Bernards recognizes that every improvement made in neonatal intensive care carries huge benefits to our tiny patients and their families alike," Dr. Gomez said. "We appreciate our partnerships with Astarte Medical and HealthTech Arkansas and look forward to the NICUtrition platform helping us monitor and tailor the nutritional needs of all our infants."

ABOUT ASTARTE MEDICAL

Astarte Medical is a clinical intelligence company leveraging data and digital tools for mom and baby to improve health outcomes in the first 1000 days of life, from conception to age 2. With an initial focus on preterm infants, Astarte Medical supports feeding protocols, practice, and decision-making in the neonatal ICU with a suite of digital tools and diagnostics designed to standardize feeding, optimize nutrition, quantify gut health, and support the provision of equitable care. To learn more, visit astartemedical.com.

ABOUT ST. BERNARDS MEDICAL CENTER

St. Bernards Medical Center, a 440-bed acute care hospital in Jonesboro, Ark., serves as a regional referral center for 23 counties in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri. The hospital provides the region's only Level III Trauma Center while also housing the sole Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the eastern half of Arkansas. St. Bernards Medical Center celebrated its 121st anniversary this year and continues its role as a trusted provider of comprehensive, compassionate healthcare services. For more information, please visit stbernards.info or call the St. Bernards Healthline at 870.207.7300.



ABOUT HEALTHTECH ARKANSAS

HealthTech Arkansas is an accelerator and early-stage investment fund that recruits worldwide for the most accomplished startups in the areas of digital health, medical devices, and diagnostic platforms. Companies accepted into the program are guaranteed at least two pilot projects or clinical trials from among eleven leading hospitals, health systems, and physician practices in Arkansas. Find more information at HealthTechArkansas.com .

