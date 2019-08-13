Astea International and Software AG Partner to Provide Turnkey Field Service Management and IoT Solution

As the number of smart devices deployed in the field increases, the Internet of Things is fast becoming the cornerstone of innovative and differentiated business solutions. The availability of low-cost IoT sensors, higher bandwidth wireless networks, and more robust cloud computing infrastructure is moving traditional service delivery beyond simple break-fix to a more proactive and predictive business model. The turnkey solution from Astea and Software AG empowers service organizations to offer the type of proactive, outcome-based service delivery that today's customers demand.

"Thanks to the proliferation of IoT-enabled devices, customers are starting to expect specific solutions for their unique problems. They do not want 'one-size-fits-all' service offerings," said Emily Hackman, Director of Global Marketing at Astea International. "The integrated FSM and IoT solution will identify and analyze all valuable data from an organization's entire arsenal of IoT components. Service providers can create highly personalized, usage-based service contracts by leveraging all of this collected data on how their customers are operating their devices. They can also simplify asset maintenance and improve equipment uptime by spotting trends and taking proactive action, all of which leads to higher customer satisfaction."

Service providers can immediately take advantage of real-time data across all key business operations to not only create usage-based maintenance schedules, but also to more accurately predict, and consequently prevent, equipment failures. Additionally, service organizations can lower the cost of service delivery by reducing the number of truck rolls and improving inventory utilization. Lastly, they can meet greater service level agreement commitments with fewer resources by seamlessly leveraging IoT from within their FSM platform.

"We are excited to be working with Astea as their strategic partner for IoT," said Rob Risany, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channels at Software AG. "The data generated from IoT devices is only valuable if users can effectively analyze it. With this integration between Astea's FSM software and Cumulocity IoT, enterprise service organizations will be able to harness real-time information provided by their assets in the field in ways that will improve service delivery, reduce costs and create new service revenue opportunities through differentiated offerings."

For more information, please visit: https://astea.com/resources/blog/2019/08/field-service-conference-amelia-island-2019/

You can also visit the Astea and Software AG teams at Field Service Amelia Island, August 19 - 21. The teams will be presenting a roundtable discussion on "IoT, Predictive Analytics, and FSM" during the Technology Toolbox Talks at 11:30 am on Monday, August 19 and performing live demonstrations of the turnkey FSM and IoT solution throughout the conference at Astea booth #200.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2019 Astea International Inc. Astea is a registered trademark of Network Data, Inc., a subsidiary of Astea International Inc., and Alliance and Alliance Enterprise are trademarks of Astea International Inc. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

About Software AG

Software AG offers Freedom as a Service. We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology—from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful –enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Software AG has more than 4,700 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of € 866 million in 2018. Learn more about Software AG and Freedom as a Service at www.softwareag.com.

SOURCE Astea International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.astea.com

