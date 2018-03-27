Astea International Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Conference Call

4:30 p.m. ET

The conference call can be found under the subheading, "About Us," and then "Investors," or use the following URL to access the link: http://www.astea.com/en/about-us/investors/page.aspx. To listen to the live call via the Internet, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. To listen to the live call via the telephone, please call 1-800-987-5972. For calls from outside North America, please dial 785-424-1775. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available, via the Internet, two hours after the call.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

