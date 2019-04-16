Astea International Introduces Alliance Enterprise™ Spring 2019 Version Release

"Large, complex service organizations need comprehensive capabilities that can address their multidimensional needs," said Emily Hackman, Director of Global Marketing, Astea International. "These companies typically do not have a holistic picture of the customer experience because each department uses a different system. Our platform gives them a complete, unified service environment in which to operate and extends powerful capabilities to service stakeholders through native mobile apps designed specifically for customers, field service technicians and supervisors, partners and vendors, and now warehouse workers. The Spring 2019 release also streamlines integrations to external systems, helping service companies share meaningful data across multiple platforms, improve customer response times and make faster, more informed decisions in order to react quickly to changing market needs."

Enhanced Integration Capabilities

The Spring 2019 release adds new and enhanced standard connectors to shipping carriers including FedEx®, UPS® and Purolator®. It also gives field service technicians one-click access to augmented reality through the Alliance Mobile Edge™ application. The new release introduces an Outlook synchronization so that when service orders are created and assigned to a technician, the activity is synched to the technician's Outlook® calendar, helping to drive faster adoption.

The Spring 2019 release also includes a new standard connector to Microsoft Azure® Logic Apps. Alliance Enterprise now offers seamless access to the Logic Apps cloud service that helps companies automate and orchestrate tasks, business processes, and workflows when integrating apps, data, systems, and services across enterprises or organizations.

In addition to these new and improved integration capabilities, the new release also enhanced Alliance Enterprise's low-code integration toolkit, which empowers non-technical users to build outbound integrations to external systems, saving customers additional fees.

New and Improved Scheduling Functionality

The new release also introduces several enhancements to the platform's Dynamic Scheduling Engine (DSE) and Dispatch Console, including a Time-of-Day Travel feature that takes real-time traffic conditions into account when providing route durations on predefined times slots between two locations. This flexible feature can be turned on or off depending on a customer's preference.

The most notable new scheduling functionality is the ability to align a technician's schedule and route with a part's pickup date, time and location. When the DSE determines the optimal route a technician should take, it now factors in that part's pickup location. If the part is being shipped to a customer site, then this feature will use the expected delivery date and time to ensure that the technician arrives when the part arrives.

New and Improved Mobile Applications

Alliance Enterprise Spring 2019 release also adds significant enhancements to the Alliance Mobile Edge app for technicians, the Alliance Vendor Edge™ mobile app for third party and contingent technicians, the Alliance Manager Edge™ app for field service supervisors and the Alliance Customer Edge™ mobile app. The new release also includes the recently announced Alliance Warehouse Edge™ app that enables warehouse workers to perform all their daily activities—such as parts picking, shipping and receiving—on a mobile device.

Astea has an extensive product release roadmap planned for 2019, so stay tuned for further announcements on new product introductions that will build upon its ongoing expansion of the scope and definition of service management.

To learn more about the updated Alliance Enterprise platform, see the Astea International team at Field Service Palm Springs 2019 or visit https://astea.com/request-a-demo .

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2019 Astea International Inc. Astea, Astea Alliance, Alliance Enterprise, Alliance Mobile Edge, Alliance Manager Edge, Alliance Customer Edge, and Alliance Vendor Edge are trademarks of Astea International Inc. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

