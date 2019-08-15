Astea International Named Top Performer in the Summer 2019 FSM Software Customer Success Report

With this designation, Astea's innovative vision and significant market presence in the FSM technology space is validated by real customers and end users through content including testimonials, reviews , case studies, and customer videos . As a Top Performer, Astea earned high scores in the following areas: number of total reviews, quality of customer success content, social media presence, and vendor momentum based on web traffic and online search trends.

"Astea has paved the way for digital transformation by building industry-leading solutions like Alliance Enterprise that help service organizations streamline operations and automate manual processes," said Emily Hackman, Director of Global Marketing at Astea International. "But it doesn't matter what Astea says about Astea; what truly matters is what our customers say. The Top Performer recognition proves through the words of our customers and end users—the people who leverage our software platform everyday—that Astea's technology has made a significant impact on their operations. The fact that we have curated reviews from different types of users in different industries is very helpful for potential buyers looking to invest in FSM software that can meet all of their current and future needs."

Read Astea's customer testimonials and download the full Summer 2019 Customer Success Report by visiting: https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/astea-international .

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2019 Astea International Inc. Astea is a registered trademark of Network Data, Inc., a subsidiary of Astea International Inc., and Alliance and Alliance Enterprise are trademarks of Astea International Inc.

About FeaturedCustomers

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps thousands of Fortune 500 and SMB buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle, research and discover services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

www.featuredcustomers.com

