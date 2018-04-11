Astea International to Unveil the Newest Version of its Alliance™ Field Service Management and Mobility Platform at Field Service USA

Alliance Enterprise will be the most transformative software version release to date for Astea's flagship product, Alliance. This release will include an entirely new look and feel as well as innovative capabilities designed to maximize the efficiency of service operations, digitize and improve the customer experience, improve the effectiveness of field workers and help organizations compete in the face of a global talent war for skilled labor.

"This release is the culmination of a new way of thinking about field service technology: look and feel, usability, and adaptability combined with the deepest and broadest functionality in the industry—all designed to help service-driven organizations compete," said David F. Giannetto, chief operating officer at Astea International. "This is the digital transformation platform service-driven companies have been waiting for, and we are excited to be unveiling it at the premier conference for field service organizations in North America."

The newest version of Alliance will offer advanced scheduling of both third party resources and contingent workers via today's most popular worker portals. It will also enable Just-in-Time Service™ by integrating with the most popular carriers to coordinate parts delivery dates with technician arrival dates. Alliance Enterprise will also deliver greater intelligence via multiple mediums, including embedded and external business intelligence, reporting, dashboards and scorecards, to any stakeholder in an organization's service ecosystem. Information will be accessible via any of the new native applications and portal interfaces that are part of the expanded Alliance mobility applications. Customers, crew chiefs, partners, executives and technicians can now each connect to critical business applications and emerging technologies utilizing native applications that build upon the award-winning Alliance Mobile Edge™ application.

A core design tenet of the new Alliance Enterprise platform is unmatched configurability and usability. Alliance Enterprise will put powerful capabilities into the hands of non-technical users via a new process flow engine that offers graphical, drag-and-drop functionality to modify application workflow. This new tool can be harnessed by non-technical users to build flexible, agile business processes to address a wide variety of needs such as integrations, multi-channel communication automation, service escalations and custom work processes.

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2018 Astea International Inc. Astea, Astea Alliance, Alliance Mobile Edge, Alliance Enterprise and Just-in-Time Service are trademarks of Astea International Inc.

