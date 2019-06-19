Astea Partners with YASH Technologies to Help Field Service Providers Derive Maximum Value from the Alliance Enterprise™ Solution

"We are constantly seeking ways to accelerate our customers' time to value," said Anil Gupta, VP of Service Delivery for Astea International. "YASH shares our core values regarding customer success enablement and brings complementary strengths and capabilities which will help service providers leverage our solution to drive organizational efficiency and address critical business needs."

"We at YASH Technologies have always focused on ensuring real business outcomes for our customers, thereby helping them drive value and success. Our strategic partnership with Astea International is an important opportunity to help our customers adopt Astea's best-of-breed service management solutions. We strongly believe that this partnership will help us to deliver cost-effective integration and implementation services that are robust, scalable, innovative and results-oriented," said Hari P. Vyakarnam, VP Global Alliances, YASH Technologies.

The YASH partnership bolsters Astea's growth trajectory, which is being fueled by field service leaders adopting the Alliance Enterprise platform to help them reinvent, differentiate, and drive profitable revenue growth for their organizations.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization.

For more information, please visit http://www.yash.com or email info@yash.com.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full-service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2019 Astea International Inc. Astea, Astea Alliance and Alliance Enterprise are trademarks of Astea International Inc. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

