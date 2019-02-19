Astea to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 18
Mar 06, 2019, 11:43 ET
HORSHAM, Pa., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a leading global provider of field service management and mobility solutions, today announced that Astea management will present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 8:00 am Pacific Time at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Nigel in Dana Point, CA.
Astea management will also be available to meet with investors throughout the day on Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact ROTH Capital Partners directly or Astea Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.
About Astea International
Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.
