ASTEC Digital set to provide innovative technology solutions for customers across the Rock to Road industry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ASTEC Industries is pleased to announce the formal launch of its ASTEC Digital business unit, home of the company's innovative technology solutions for the Rock to Road value chain.

ASTEC Digital provides user-friendly, data-based intelligent products and solutions for the Rock to Road industry, from powerful and precise asphalt plant controls to mobile fleet telematics to bespoke offerings for large customers. It will soon unveil its new asphalt connectivity suite, a universal platform that will bring the company's full portfolio of tools together in one place. The connectivity suite will give customers the ability to delve into their plant, quarry, or road crew operations with performance and productivity insights, set maintenance reminders, and find information on all things ASTEC.

"Our control and telematics technologies are giving our clients greater control over their asphalt plants and mobile assets and the ability to run safer, more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable operations," said Eric Baker, vice president and general manager of ASTEC Digital. "We've been laying a foundation to connect all of our products within an ASTEC ecosystem and building on top of that foundation to improve data visibility and access and drive crucial plant and equipment insights."

Customers can learn more about ASTEC Digital's suite of offerings at its new website, astecdigital.com , which is live as of March 22nd, 2024.

ASTEC has long been a leading technology provider for the asphalt industry, with its PM3 hot mix asphalt controls, SiloBot inspection service for storage silos, and more. The company built on that expertise with the acquisitions of MINDS Automation Group Inc. in 2022 and Grathwol Telematics in 2020. With those deals, ASTEC added MINDS' blending and burner controls, ticketing software, total plant controls, and Grathwol's Guardian telematics and equipment diagnostics platform to its comprehensive product suite.

The ASTEC Digital business unit combines the best features of ASTEC Controls, MINDS, and Grathwol. The company's goal is to provide a simplified and standardized digital solution for all ASTEC customers.

Since the acquisitions, Baker said, the company has been developing a cohesive roadmap for the future development of all its products and platforms.

"In the future, we're planning to create digital twins of our products, with data that allows our customers to see how their operations and fleets function," Baker said. "The ultimate goal is creating a digital representation of our customers' operations so they can improve them in the real world."

About ASTEC

Since 1972, ASTEC has been connecting communities by providing innovative Rock to Road solutions. United by our purpose—Built to Connect—ASTEC is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing, and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions include road building, asphalt and concrete plants, and thermal and storage solutions. Materials Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions. For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

SOURCE ASTEC Industries, INC.