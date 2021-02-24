asTech Acquires adasThink

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc. d/b/a asTech ("asTech"), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), announced today the acquisition of adasThink ("adasThink" or the "Company"). adasThink retrieves information related to the vehicle-specific advanced driver-assistance systems ("ADAS") and identifies required ADAS procedures and calibration based on labor operations in an automotive repair estimate. The Company represents the tenth add-on acquisition for asTech and Kinderhook's 101st automotive-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The adasThink technology leverages the vehicle identification number to properly identify the vehicle's build information. Within the information, the technology identifies the advance driver-assistance systems on the vehicle that have been impacted by the vehicle's damage. Additionally, this technology identifies OEM calibration requirements and instructions.

"adasThink is a strategic acquisition that allows asTech to augment its service offering with identification of advanced vehicle systems that do not display a diagnostic trouble code. While these systems do not display diagnostic trouble codes, calibrations are necessary to ensure that vehicles are functioning as designed by the manufacturer," said Paul Cifelli, Managing Director of Kinderhook Industries.

"Repairify is thrilled to welcome Nick Dominato from adasThink, who will be joining the Repairify team. asTech has always remained committed to providing customers with accurate diagnostic services. The addition of adasThink to asTech's capabilities offers our customers meaningful information about the condition of a vehicle's safety systems to ensure the vehicle is repaired to OEM specifications," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 250 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.



About asTech

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting-edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented device and also provides access to ASE-Certified Master Technicians, who are trained to be virtual diagnosticians. asTech Master Technicians can service many trouble codes remotely and provide real-time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, calibration services, and BlueDriver®, the #1 vehicle scan tool solution on Amazon. asTech is based in Plano, Texas.



About adasThink

adasThink is a leading software company that accurately and automatically identifies required ADAS calibrations and equipped ADAS features. The technology links to OEM documentation needed to validate ADAS-related repairs. Collision repairers can easily identify ADAS repairs with software-powered estimate analysis and then unlock key safety-related repair procedures that are often overlooked by human estimators.



