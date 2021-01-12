asTech Acquires BlueDriver

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc. d/b/a asTech ("asTech"), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), announced today the acquisition of Root Four Imagination Inc. ("BlueDriver" or the "Company"). BlueDriver is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer aftermarket diagnostic scan tools and services. The Company represents the ninth add-on acquisition for asTech and Kinderhook's 99th automotive-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The BlueDriver® diagnostic tool is able to match a vehicle's make, model, and trouble code to a specific fix from a repair database that has been verified by professional automotive technicians. Once the proper fix is identified, customers can seamlessly order parts online within the BlueDriver® application along with clearing diagnostic trouble codes upon completion of the repair. asTech is now the only company in the world that has both aftermarket / quick-scan and full OEM diagnostic scanning and calibration capabilities.

"BlueDriver is a highly strategic acquisition and allows asTech to augment its service offering with aftermarket diagnostic capabilities. The addition will assist asTech in executing on its global multi- tier tool strategy and expand its offering in the automotive repair ecosystem into mechanical, whole auction, fleet, retail, and eCommerce markets," said Paul Cifelli, Managing Director of Kinderhook Industries.

"Repairify is thrilled to welcome Maurice Tuff, who will be joining Repairify as our Chief Technology Officer. asTech has always remained committed to providing customers with accurate diagnostic services and the BlueDriver® tool offers our customers a quality, trusted and easy-to- use diagnostic solution. asTech believes there will continue to be strong demand for aftermarket diagnostic solutions and is confident that the integration of BlueDriver will further enable us to provide our customers with a one-stop-shop for vehicle diagnostic, calibration, and remote programming services," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify.

"I am ecstatic to be joining the Repairify team and optimistic that the combination of BlueDriver, asTech, and their technologies will further enable us to deliver superior diagnostic solutions to our global customers," said Maurice Tuff, Chief Technology Officer of Repairify.

Stewart McKelvey, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Pranger Law served as legal counsel to asTech. Financing for the transaction was provided by BBVA USA.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 250 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

About asTech a Repairify, Inc. Company

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting-edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented device and also provides access to ASE-Certified Master Technicians, who are trained to be virtual diagnosticians. asTech Master Technicians can service many trouble codes remotely and provide real-time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas.

For more information, please visit: www.astech.com

About BlueDriver

Founded in 2006, Root Four Imagination Inc. is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer aftermarket diagnostic scan tools. Headquartered in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland, the Company offers BlueDriver®, the #1 vehicle scan tool solution on Amazon. The BlueDriver® tool is wireless, Android and iOS compatible, and equipped to match a vehicle's make, model, and trouble code to a specific fix from a database with repairs that have been verified by professional automotive technicians. The tool is compatible with any vehicle's OBD-II port and offers enhanced diagnostics for GM, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Subaru, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, and Volkswagen vehicles.

For more information, please visit: www.bluedriver.com

