asTech Announces Scanning Support for Tesla Vehicles

asTech remote OEM scans are now available for over 99% of Tesla Car Parc

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech, a Repairify company and the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries announces an expansion of its remote OEM solutions to now include remote OEM scanning support for Tesla vehicles.

asTech diagnostic devices are now able to complete authentic Remote OEM Scans for virtually every Tesla vehicle (over 99% coverage). This is an important update that continues to demonstrate the power and adaptability of asTech's technology as well their dedication to ensuring their customers are ready for the future of collision repair.

"The industry is changing rapidly, and a major part of that is the rising numbers of electric vehicles on the road today. The expansion of our Remote OEM Solutions to now include Tesla vehicles is part of our commitment to consistently stay at the forefront of vehicle technology, like electrification, for the benefit of our customers," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc.

Existing asTech users can contact asTech customer care for an adapter to connect their device to Tesla vehicles.

Non-asTech customers looking for more information can contact asTech at [email protected] or by visiting https://astech.com.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting‐edge, expert diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit asTech.com .

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages more than $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Its focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It has a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com .

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.