asTech® Continues To Lead Diagnostic Solutions With The Provision Of The First Ever Official OEM Scan Report

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc. d/b/a asTech® ("asTech"), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), announced today that starting in October 2021, asTech's remote scanning and diagnostic service will provide comprehensive diagnostic scan reports along with official OEM tool reports, a first for the industry.

"We listen to our customers. We are committed to providing excellent service to continually enhance our products and services," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify. "The delivery of the original OEM scan report will provide our customers with an additional layer of confidence and transparency so they can remain focused on properly repairing today's complex vehicles."

asTech is a global leader in the provision of remote diagnostic solutions with a library of over 1,000 OEM scan tools and growing. Now following an asTech remote OEM scan, customers will have access to a copy of the official OEM tool report. asTech provides further value with a customized scan report that includes additional information and insights such as diagnostic trouble codes, repair recommendations, recall check information and professional input from the company's team of over 400 ASE and I–CAR certified master technicians.

"We identified the opportunity to include this resource during our ongoing one–on–one conversations with our customers," said Maurice Tuff, Chief Technology Officer of Repairify. "We are pleased our customers continue to trust our dedicated team of professionals and our industry–leading technology throughout their repair. Repairify continuously provides innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry."

Diagnostic scan reports are delivered directly to asTech customers following pre– and post–scans, and the OEM tool report will be available as a supplemental resource. The reports are also available in the recently launched asTech Connect customer experience, which includes a mobile application for both iOS and Android. Connect allows customers to see the status of all their devices, to chat directly with Master Technicians in multiple languages and to quickly view and search for invoices, reports, and more.

asTech customers can expect to see OEM tool reports available with their pre– and post–scan results beginning this October.

About asTech a Repairify, Inc. Company

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech delivers cutting–edge, expert diagnostics to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote scanning, diagnostics, and calibrations using its patented technology, while providing virtual support through I–CAR and ASE Certified Master Technicians. asTech Master Technicians can service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, calibration services, and BlueDriver®'s commercial aftermarket technology. asTech is based in Plano, Texas.

For more information, please visit: astech.com



About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 275 investments and follow–on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth– oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com





