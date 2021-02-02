asTech Device is Certified to Support the GM Collision Repair Network

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech, a Repairify Inc. company, is providing GM with key scanning, diagnostics, and calibration solutions.

asTech is OE certified and is committed to providing customers with safe and proper repair—protecting customer safety and maintaining product integrity.

"asTech provides the right service, tools, and quality technicians to provide proper repair and customer safety," stated Jake Rodenroth, asTech Director of OEM and Industry Technical Relations. "As product development continues, and as we see more EV vehicles to the future, asTech, as a solution, can meet that remote volume."

The GM Collision Repair Network is designed to provide tools to assist in the pre- and post-repair scans, usage of OEM repair procedures, completion of recalibration, and quality-control checks. Utilizing asTech's remote diagnostic solutions within the GM Collision Repair Network, customers can receive diagnostics and calibration of their GM vehicles.

This latest announcement demonstrates asTech's commitment to providing superior quality automotive diagnostic and vehicle electronic services to professional repair organizations. As automotive electronics become more advanced asTech is committed to the safe and proper repair.

About asTech®

Founded in 2010, asTech, a Repairify company, is a leading remote diagnostics service solution provider in the automotive repair industry. ASE certified and dealer trained technicians use their patented technology to run OEM scanning tools remotely and ensure electronic vehicle systems are returned back to OEM standards post-collision repair. For more information, visit astech.com.

SOURCE asTech