asTech® Driven by Repairify Integrates adasThink with CCC, Expanding Access to Advanced ADAS Insights for Collision Repair Shops

Partnership to streamline ADAS detection, improve repair accuracy and enhance efficiency for CCC ONE® users

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify , the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, announced today a new integration between its ADAS-focused platform, adasThink, and CCC ONE® , the premier estimating and repair management software from CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC). This collaboration aims to provide collision repair shops with seamless access to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) insights, helping to enhance repair precision, increase efficiency and reduce cycle times.

The integration allows users with the CCC® Diagnostics Workflow product to access adasThink's in-depth ADAS identification capabilities directly within the CCC platform, making it easier for technicians to identify ADAS systems present on a vehicle and understand the necessary recalibration requirements. By equipping repair facilities with instant ADAS detection, Repairify and CCC are setting new standards for repair efficiency and safety, positioning collision repair shops to better serve the growing needs of modern vehicles.

"We are pleased to partner with the CCC team as the first organization to launch this integration, " said Nikki Vanderschaaff, vice president of product engineering of Repairify. "This collaboration streamlines the recommendation process, embedding adasThink recommendations directly into estimates and making the PDF report easily accessible in the attachments tab. We look forward to continuing our work with CCC to enhance customer solutions."

The integration between adasThink and CCC comes at a pivotal time as collision repair shops continue to face rising demands for accurate and efficient ADAS services. The collaboration represents Repairify's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that keep up with the needs of today's repair industry and help support the safe operation of ADAS-equipped vehicles.

"With the new integration of adasThink into CCC Diagnostics Workflow, collision repairers can now access ADAS recommendations directly within their existing process, eliminating the need to toggle between systems," said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management of CCC Intelligent Solutions. "This enhancement saves time, supports consistent, quality repairs, and helps shops return vehicles to pre-accident condition, which is paramount as vehicle technology continues to evolve."

Full integration functionality will be available starting on Monday, November 18th, 2024. Contact CCC or asTech for more information.

About asTech®, Driven by Repairify

asTech® is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech® provides cutting‐edge, expert diagnostics using authentic OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech® provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and access to ASE- and I-CAR-certified technicians who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real‐time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech® also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech® is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit asTech.com .

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading cloud platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com .

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.