asTech is Simplifying Auto Repair with the Industry's Most Complete Diagnostic Solution

Leading global automotive repair company offers first look at new and improved asTech solutions

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- asTech ®, a Repairify ™ company, today introduced industry-revolutionizing changes and expanded offerings that will dramatically streamline shop workflow with one-stop access to diagnostics, ADAS insights, calibrations, and programming for a shorter repair cycle and a more profitable shop.

One of the most notable new offerings is asTech's patented diagnostic Rules Engine, now enhanced with the ability to customize. Through the company's ongoing, comprehensive research and development efforts, asTech has built a robust and proprietary rules engine that can suggest when an alternative to the OEM scan tool can be safely and reliably used. It identifies vehicles based on VIN and determines the best scan tool type for the job.

The asTech® device offers a choice of two diagnostic scan types: remote OEM or OEM-compatible, which is an aftermarket scan that has been tested and validated by Repairify to perform as accurately as the OEM scan tool.

The Rules Engine also allows shops to customize the conditions for the recommendation to suit their repair workflow. The 'shop rules' feature is especially useful for collision centers certified by a specific OEM that has scan tool requirements, or shops participating in insurance direct repair programs, which may also have influence on repair procedures.

"This combination of technology and expertise helps us fulfill our mission of offering customers choice with confidence," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. "By simplifying complex repairs, we address talent shortages and shorten repair cycle times, ultimately helping the customer's bottom line. asTech's expanded capabilities automate decisions and allows our customers to pick the right tool for the right job. Shop managers can have heightened confidence that asTech will help them make the best recommendation, with the added benefit of remote support from over 400 certified asTech technicians."

The new asTech also features a powerful mobile app, and the native ability to identify more calibrations using adasThink, the industry's most advanced ADAS identification system. adasThink users can uncover the required calibrations, available tools, and OEM-specified procedures to safely repair and calibrate ADAS systems. Identification takes just a few seconds by uploading the repair estimate and VIN number.

These processes can also be further automated through available integrations with popular estimatic platform providers, such as CCC Intelligent Systems and Mitchell International.

The enhanced asTech solution reduces key-to-key times, consolidates work in one place by enabling calibrations and OEM-level programming and helps keep shops in compliance with their direct repair insurance partners to achieve higher reimbursement rates.

The new asTech features will be showcased alongside other Repairify product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association ("SEMA") Show Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas. Repairify will offer product demonstrations at booth #31201 and demonstrate our ADAS calibrations capabilities at the SEMA ADAS feature during the show. Attendees can also find Repairify during AAPEX / SEMA Show week at AAPEX Joe's Garage.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting–edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented device and also provides access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas.

For more information, please visit: www.astech.com .

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.2 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 300 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

