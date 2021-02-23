asTech Receives Strategic Investment From 3M

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify, Inc. d/b/a asTech ("asTech"), known for its patented asTech® device and remote scanning, programing, and calibration services to the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced a strategic investment from 3M. The strategic investment from 3M will help Repairify further expand and accelerate its proprietary tools, technology and service offerings across the Americas and Europe. Terms and conditions of the investment were kept confidential and future collaboration will be announced in a separate press release later.

"The 3M strategic investment in Repairify enables us to accelerate our solutions and offerings across the entire automotive ecosystem," stated Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify, Inc. regarding the investment.

"We seek to make strategic investments that will advance our innovation and growth," said Ben Wright, Director, 3M Ventures. "We are moving rapidly to an even more digital-first world, and we see those shifts in the automotive aftermarket. This investment signifies our continued commitment to advance the digitization of 3M as well as of the customers we serve. "

About asTech, a Repairify, Inc. Company

Repairify, Inc. is the global leader for advanced Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and automotive aftermarket vehicle diagnostics, calibrations, remote services, and intelligence. Repairify portfolio solutions are powered by patented tools and technology and delivered through certified industry professionals providing the safest and most accurate repairs. asTech Master Technicians can service trouble codes remotely and provide real-time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. Repairify currently provides global service solutions to the automotive industry in over 20 countries across the Americas and Europe through its portfolio of industry leading brands: asTech®, Bluedriver®, FleetGenix® and Repairify Solutions®.

